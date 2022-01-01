Menu

Célia SCHMIDT

Morlaix

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Prospection
Phoning

Entreprises

  • Le télégramme - Commerciale

    Morlaix 2014 - 2015

Formations

  • MFR Rumengol

    Le Faou 2009 - maintenant BEP Technicien Conseil Vente, BAC pro Technicien Conseil Vent

Réseau