Céline BERNARD

Nanterre Cedex

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Magneti Marelli - Chatellerault Plant Manager

    Nanterre Cedex 2016 - maintenant

  • Magneti Marelli - Production manager Chatellerault

    Nanterre Cedex 2013 - 2015 To assure customer deliveries ensuring optimal productivity (Quality, Cost and Delivery)
    To manage the production tool: production plan, OEE, scrap rates, Quality results
    To improve the process and anticipate changes: new products, workstation ergonomics
    To coordinate the production teams: technicians, team leader and operators
    To identify, enhance and develop staff skills
    To contribute to the identification of efficiencies and guaranteeing their implementation

  • Magneti Marelli - World Class Manufacturing Support Chatellerault

    Nanterre Cedex 2011 - 2013 To deploy the methodology of the World Class Manufacturing in the plant
    To analyse indicators to define project to reduce losses
    To promote the spirit « 0 loss & 0 waste »

  • Magneti Marelli - Quality Process Manager for the SE MM Plants

    Nanterre Cedex 2009 - 2011 To perform audits on the plants
    To support the plants to launch new products
    To develop the transversalisation through the plants

  • Magneti Marelli - Quality Process & System Manager – Châtellerault

    Nanterre Cedex 2004 - 2008 To insure the quality of the delivery products
    To manage the process quality in the plants : Quality Indicators , Process FMEA, Defect management, continuous improvement plan , industrialization of the new projects, customers audits
    To manage the quality system : certification ISO TS16949
    To manage the quality process team

  • Magneti Marelli - Project Quality engineer for Clusters – R&D Châtellerault

    Nanterre Cedex 2002 - 2004 To answer to tenders
    To insure the respect of the specification of customers during the conception of the product s
    To define the validation plan for the product

  • Alcatel Lucent - Project Quality engineer for Submarine telecommunication cable Calais

    Paris 2000 - 2002 To define the acceptance rules with the customer and the plants
    To manage the reception of the product with the customer
    To manage the customer audits
    To Realize the project performance review
    To manage the quality system : continuous improvement plan, certification ISO 9001
    To manage the quality project team & system

  • Alcatel Lucent - Quality Technician

    Paris 1996 - 2000

