Céline BERNARD

Magneti Marelli
- Production manager Chatellerault
Nanterre Cedex2013 - 2015To assure customer deliveries ensuring optimal productivity (Quality, Cost and Delivery)
To manage the production tool: production plan, OEE, scrap rates, Quality results
To improve the process and anticipate changes: new products, workstation ergonomics
To coordinate the production teams: technicians, team leader and operators
To identify, enhance and develop staff skills
To contribute to the identification of efficiencies and guaranteeing their implementation
Magneti Marelli
- World Class Manufacturing Support Chatellerault
Nanterre Cedex2011 - 2013To deploy the methodology of the World Class Manufacturing in the plant
To analyse indicators to define project to reduce losses
To promote the spirit « 0 loss & 0 waste »
Magneti Marelli
- Quality Process Manager for the SE MM Plants
Nanterre Cedex2009 - 2011To perform audits on the plants
To support the plants to launch new products
To develop the transversalisation through the plants
Magneti Marelli
- Quality Process & System Manager – Châtellerault
Nanterre Cedex2004 - 2008To insure the quality of the delivery products
To manage the process quality in the plants : Quality Indicators , Process FMEA, Defect management, continuous improvement plan , industrialization of the new projects, customers audits
To manage the quality system : certification ISO TS16949
To manage the quality process team
Nanterre Cedex2002 - 2004To answer to tenders
To insure the respect of the specification of customers during the conception of the product s
To define the validation plan for the product
Alcatel Lucent
- Project Quality engineer for Submarine telecommunication cable Calais
Paris2000 - 2002To define the acceptance rules with the customer and the plants
To manage the reception of the product with the customer
To manage the customer audits
To Realize the project performance review
To manage the quality system : continuous improvement plan, certification ISO 9001
To manage the quality project team & system