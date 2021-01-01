Retail
Céline ROBERT
Céline ROBERT
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Finance
Assurance
Vente
Entreprises
Corhofi
- Assistante Co
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Crédit Agricole Leasing & Factoring
- Assistante Co
Montrouge
2010 - 2014
CAISSE D'EPARGNE RHONE ALPES
- Responsable Clientèle Particulier
2008 - 2010
MEILLEURTAUX.COM
- Assistante Commerciale
Paris
2006 - 2008
LCL
- Conseiller Commercial
Villejuif
2004 - 2006
APRIL ASSURANCES
- Chargée de Gestion
LYON Cedex 03
2003 - 2004
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
maintenant
IAE
Lyon
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Bruno FISCHER
Céline GRANGER
Christine MINODIER
Clémentine ARLIN
Emilie RAZY
Maud THIVILLON
Nicolas JAHANDIEZ
Philippe SIMON
Séverine FLAMMIER
Thierry VITOZ