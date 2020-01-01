Menu

Celine ROUSSELY

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOTHYS - Assistante de direction commerciale

    PARIS 2008 - maintenant

  • SOTHYS - Assistante de Direction marketing

    PARIS 2005 - 2007

Formations

  • IBSAC

    Brive La Gaillarde 2005 - 2007 BTS Assistante de Direction

Réseau