Céline THIERIET

Entreprises
-
DEDICATE CONSEIL
- Chef d'entreprise
Autre | Paris (75000)
2006 - maintenant
Consultant en marketing, communication
-
Perle Rare
- Associée
Autre | Paris (75000)
2005 - maintenant
Chasseur immobilier à Paris et en Ile de France. Chasseur d'appartements et de financements. perle-rare
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS FRANCE
- Directrice marketing communication
Communication | Colombes (92700)
2003 - 2005
-
A NOVO
- Responsable communication
Communication | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100)
1996 - 2003
-
BICHE DE BERE
- Resp. communication et ventes internationales
Communication | Paris (75000)
1994 - 1996
-
Thomson Consumer Electronics
- Assistante Relations Publiques
Communication | INDIANAPOLIS
1993 - 1994
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel