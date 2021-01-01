Menu

Céline THIERIET

  • chef d'entreprise
  • DEDICATE CONSEIL
  • chef d'entreprise

PARIS

Entreprises

  • DEDICATE CONSEIL - Chef d'entreprise

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2006 - maintenant Consultant en marketing, communication

  • Perle Rare - Associée

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2005 - maintenant Chasseur immobilier à Paris et en Ile de France. Chasseur d'appartements et de financements. perle-rare

  • JOHNSON CONTROLS FRANCE - Directrice marketing communication

    Communication | Colombes (92700) 2003 - 2005

  • A NOVO - Responsable communication

    Communication | Boulogne-Billancourt (92100) 1996 - 2003

  • BICHE DE BERE - Resp. communication et ventes internationales

    Communication | Paris (75000) 1994 - 1996

  • Thomson Consumer Electronics - Assistante Relations Publiques

    Communication | INDIANAPOLIS 1993 - 1994

