Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Chaïmae SEBTI
Ajouter
Chaïmae SEBTI
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Institut Supérieur D'Economie Et De Management I.S.E.M.
Nice
2017 - 2020
Cours LAMARTINE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2016 - 2017
Baccalaureat
Lycée Cours Lamartine, Abidjan
Cours LAMARTINE (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2013 - 2014
Brevet
Cours Lamartine, Abidjan
ACTIVITES ET LOISIRS
Lecture, cinéma, natation
Réseau
Oussama OUALI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z