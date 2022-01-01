Menu

Chaïmae SEBTI

NICE

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Economie Et De Management I.S.E.M.

    Nice 2017 - 2020

  • Cours LAMARTINE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2016 - 2017 Baccalaureat

    Lycée Cours Lamartine, Abidjan

  • Cours LAMARTINE (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2014 Brevet

    Cours Lamartine, Abidjan

    ACTIVITES ET LOISIRS

    Lecture, cinéma, natation

