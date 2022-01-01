Menu

Charles BONDUELLE

LYON Cedex 06

En résumé

After graduation from ESSEC Business School in 2002, I have started my career financing SME’s in leasing at IBM Global Financing and in Factoring at GE Capital. Then I joined Bibby Financial Sercices in 2015 where I support the strong growth of the business

Diplômé de la Business School de l'ESSEC en 2002, j'ai démarré ma vie professionnelle dans le financement B to B en Leasing et Crédit Bail chez IBM Global Financing puis chez GE Capital en affacturage. J'ai rejoint BIBBY FIANCIAL Services en 2015 pour accompagner sa solide croissance.

Mes compétences :
Team Management
Factoring
Négociation
Legal affairs
Customer Relation
Business Analysis
Operations monitoring
Risk Management
Long-terme customer

Entreprises

  • Bibby Factor France - Customer Development Manager / Responsable Développement Clientèle

    LYON Cedex 06 2015 - maintenant Bibby Factor France is an independant, non-banking factoring company dedicated to SME's invoices financing. The company provides with custom-made and quick-to-deploy financing solutions.
    Proximity in the partership is developped with a sole interlocutor, offering specific competencies in terms of risks and financing of SME's.

    Today, 3450 enterprises rely on Bibby Factor's expertise and 97% of which consider themselves satisfied with the quality of services.
    Bibby Factor France is part of Bibby Financial Services, the European independant leader in SME's Financal solutionss, present in 15 countries.
    Quality of service and proximity with our customers and my team, allow me to better anticipate our risks and create and pursue loyal and sustainable relationships.

    Bibby Factor France est une société d'affacturage indépendante non bancaire dédiée au financement de factures des petites et moyennes entreprises.
    L’entreprise apporte des solutions de financement sur-mesure et rapides à déployer. Elle développe avec ses clients un partenariat de proximité, basé sur un interlocuteur unique, offrant une compétence spécifique en matière de risque et de financement de petites structures.

    Aujourd’hui, plus de 3 450 entreprises ont fait confiance à l’expertise Bibby Factor et 97 % de nos clients s’estiment satisfaits de la qualité des prestations.
    Bibby Factor France fait partie du groupe Bibby Financial Services, leader indépendant européen des solutions financières pour TPE/PME, présent dans 15 pays.
    La qualité et la proximité des relations avec les clients et les collaborateurs me permettent à la fois une bonne anticipation des risques et leur fidélisation.

  • GE Capital - Client Officer / Chargé de Clientèle Affacturage

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2011 - 2014 Factoring Business:
    • 110 custommers: Classical / Confidential / Balance / StockLine / Deal in Syndication
    • risk Management - Custommer Relationship - Financial Analysis - Legal - Operations
    • turnover 2013: M€ 980
    • management of a team of 5 employees

    Affacturage :
    • portefeuille de 110 clients PME / ETI pour 980 M€ de CA acheté/an en affacturage Classique ou Confidentiel, Rachat de Balances, Financement de Stocks, Syndications
    • équipe de 5 collaborateurs directs

  • GE Capital Factobail - Client Officer / Chargé de Clientèle Affacturage

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2007 - 2011 I.T. Sector Factoring Portfolio Manager at GE CAPITAL FACTOBAIL
    • 150 Classical Small Medium Customers in IT Sector retail, hardware, sofware, telecom.
    • turnover M€ 250
    • management of 3 employees

    Factobail est la filiale dédiée au financement des sociétés du secteur Informatique et Telecom, éditeurs de logiciel, SSII.
    • portefeuille de 150 clients PME pour 250 M€ de CA acheté/an en affacturage Classique
    • équipe de 3 collaborateurs directs

  • GE Capital - Remarketing Portfolio Manager / Responsable des fins de contrats

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2004 - 2007 Vendor Programs:
    • successlease / Apple financial services / Cisco Systems Capital
    • remarketing management
    • pricing model and propositions for 3500 End Of Lease contracts with residual value to recover

    Programmes « vendor leasing » en marque blanche « Successlease » pour IBM, « Apple financial Services », « Cisco Systems Capital » :
    • gestion des fins de contrats, établissement des prix de renouvellements et/ou de vente
    • négociations commerciales pour résorber les VR (Valeurs Résiduelles) et générer un gain
    • suivi de la facturation et du recouvrement
    • gestion des dossiers contentieux
    • gain réalisé d’environ 1M€ au-dessus de la VR sur 3 ans

  • Innoven Partenaires - Institutional Customers / Responsable Clientèle Institutionnelle

    2003 - 2004 FCPI Fund Raising:
    • partnership with Banks / Insurance Companies to promote and sell shares of newly issued funds
    • ie : La Poste Financial Services / Groupe Pasteur Mutualité

    Communication financière :
    • recherche et création de partenariats avec des banques / compagnies d’assurances pour commercialiser les parts des nouveaux FCPI de la société INNOVEN spécialisée dans la prise de participation dans les domaines Médicaux et High Tech Industriel
    • partenariats en particulier avec La Banque Postale et le Groupe Pasteur Mutualité

  • IBM Global Financing - Portfolio Management / Responsable commercial

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2002 Remarketing of End Of Lease IT Equipments

    En Apprentissage ESSEC Business School / IBM :
    • travail statistiques et études du marché des matériels informatiques d’occasion en vue de la création d’une méthodologie d’établissement des prix afin de maximiser les revenus

Formations