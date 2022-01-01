Charles BONDUELLE

After graduation from ESSEC Business School in 2002, I have started my career financing SME’s in leasing at IBM Global Financing and in Factoring at GE Capital. Then I joined Bibby Financial Sercices in 2015 where I support the strong growth of the business



Diplômé de la Business School de l'ESSEC en 2002, j'ai démarré ma vie professionnelle dans le financement B to B en Leasing et Crédit Bail chez IBM Global Financing puis chez GE Capital en affacturage. J'ai rejoint BIBBY FIANCIAL Services en 2015 pour accompagner sa solide croissance.



Mes compétences :

Team Management

Factoring

Négociation

Legal affairs

Customer Relation

Business Analysis

Operations monitoring

Risk Management

Long-terme customer