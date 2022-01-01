Menu

Charles CLERCQ

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Altran - Ingénieur Consultant

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2013 - maintenant Ingénieur de recherche chez EADS.
    Mise en place d'un système de "Dead Reckoning" (Pedestrian Indoor Positioning) dans un contexte de réalité augmentée pour la maintenance d'avions au sol.

  • Italian Institute of Technology - Software Engineer

    2009 - 2010 During this period I have developed Linux-based software to manage a new type of visual sensor said event-based sensor. I also start to develop some application like clustering.

  • B2i - Software Development Engineer

    Douala 2007 - 2007 During this period I have worked for two different projects, one for Sagem, on a fingerprint recognition and analysis software, the other for Alstom, on a platform of analysis of circulation and comportment data of trains.

Formations

  • Italian Institute Of Technology (Genova)

    Genova 2010 - 2013 Ph.D

    Neuromorphic Engineering.
    Développement d'un nouveau paradigme de vision robotique avec l'utilisation d'un capteur de vision Neuromorphique (Bio-inspired Engineering using Analog electronic [cf Carver Mead]).
    Ce paradigme à été utilisé avec succès pour le calcul en temps réel d'un flux optique (vitesse apparente) dense en temps réel.
    Une application à la navigation robotique à été mise en œuvre

  • University Pierre & Marie Curie – Paris 6

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Master

    Artificial Intelligence and Decision

Réseau