Charles CLERCQ

Vélizy-Villacoublay2013 - maintenantIngénieur de recherche chez EADS.
Mise en place d'un système de "Dead Reckoning" (Pedestrian Indoor Positioning) dans un contexte de réalité augmentée pour la maintenance d'avions au sol.
Italian Institute of Technology
- Software Engineer
2009 - 2010During this period I have developed Linux-based software to manage a new type of visual sensor said event-based sensor. I also start to develop some application like clustering.
B2i
- Software Development Engineer
Douala2007 - 2007During this period I have worked for two different projects, one for Sagem, on a fingerprint recognition and analysis software, the other for Alstom, on a platform of analysis of circulation and comportment data of trains.
Formations
Italian Institute Of Technology (Genova)
Genova2010 - 2013Ph.D
Neuromorphic Engineering.
Développement d'un nouveau paradigme de vision robotique avec l'utilisation d'un capteur de vision Neuromorphique (Bio-inspired Engineering using Analog electronic [cf Carver Mead]).
Ce paradigme à été utilisé avec succès pour le calcul en temps réel d'un flux optique (vitesse apparente) dense en temps réel.
Une application à la navigation robotique à été mise en œuvre