Charles COQUAND

Mes compétences :
Buyer
Commodities
International
Materials
Raw materials
Entreprises
Mondelez int
- External manufacturing manager
2014 - maintenant
Kraft Foods
- European Ingredient Buyer
2012 - maintenantLeading the flavour category for Kraft Foods Europe
Orangina Schweppes Company
- Ingredient Buyer
2011 - 2012Ingredient buyer on processed fruits categories:
- Red fruits
- Stone fruits
- Exotic fruits
Henkel
- Junior Buyer
Düsseldorf2010 - 2011Raw material buyer; Fats & oils and petroleum derivated
- Implementation of a certification process for Palm oil
- Purchase of Palm oil certificates
- Purchase of bulk transportation for surfactants
Pro Capital
- Middle office
Puteaux2008 - 2009Equity middle office on a 9 broker desk.
- Control of exectuted orders
- Control of automatic orders
- Cheking problems Client / market
Cartier North America
- Junior analyst
Paris2007 - 2008Corporate Finance; Junior analyst
- Audit of the corporate responsibility.
- Discounts, stock, margin and headcounts analysis for closing the book
- Construction and upload of the budget 2008 on SAP
- Intensive use of SAP and BW (reporting)
- Preparation of annual result for the financial committee