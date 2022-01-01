Charles COQUAND

Menu

Mes compétences :
Buyer
Commodities
International
Materials
Raw materials

Entreprises

  • Mondelez int - External manufacturing manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Kraft Foods - European Ingredient Buyer

    2012 - maintenant Leading the flavour category for Kraft Foods Europe

  • Orangina Schweppes Company - Ingredient Buyer

    2011 - 2012 Ingredient buyer on processed fruits categories:
    - Red fruits
    - Stone fruits
    - Exotic fruits

  • Henkel - Junior Buyer

    Düsseldorf 2010 - 2011 Raw material buyer; Fats & oils and petroleum derivated

    - Implementation of a certification process for Palm oil
    - Purchase of Palm oil certificates
    - Purchase of bulk transportation for surfactants

  • Pro Capital - Middle office

    Puteaux 2008 - 2009 Equity middle office on a 9 broker desk.

    - Control of exectuted orders
    - Control of automatic orders
    - Cheking problems Client / market

  • Cartier North America - Junior analyst

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Corporate Finance; Junior analyst

    - Audit of the corporate responsibility.
    - Discounts, stock, margin and headcounts analysis for closing the book
    - Construction and upload of the budget 2008 on SAP
    - Intensive use of SAP and BW (reporting)
    - Preparation of annual result for the financial committee

