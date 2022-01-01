Charles DALGITY

-
Plastic Logic Limited
- VP Human Resources
2006 - 2012
Planned and executed HR aspects of client's Dresden and Moscow manufacturing start-up, including several recruitments at VP level; doubled UK headcount; updated or created client's HR `infrastructure'; participated as member of company's Executive Staff.
-
Premier Farnell plc
- Interim HR Director
2006 - 2006
Managed several senior (Director level) appointments; completed year-end senior management incentive programme; effected improved role changes in HR function; participated as member of Division's senior leadership team.
-
IKOS UK Ltd
- HR Consultant
2005 - 2006
In this privately-owned hedge fund, reviewed and implemented appropriate, uniform and compliant terms and conditions of employment across a highly specialized workforce spread over two locations in the UK and one in Cyprus.
-
NHS Estates
- HR Director, Change Management
2004 - 2005
Managed to time and budget the redeployment and transfer of employees of this Executive Agency of the UK Department of Health. The project was characterized by the complexity of multiple `destinations', the need for TUPE and TUPE-like transfers, and public sector decision-making constraints.
-
Roche Pharmaceuticals
- OD Consultant
2003 - 2004
In a EUR 30M supply chain transformation project, designed a KPI-based performance management process for pan-European application; designed and applied team building and team functioning models in a newly established Planning Organization.
-
Electrolux Home Products
- Interim HR Director
1999 - 2003
As UK HR Director provided HR lead to business turnaround from a GBP 20M loss to a GBP 20M profit in 15 months; led and managed outsource of c350 after sales service staff across 17 locations in 6 simultaneous TUPE transfers; renovated the company's call centre practices.
As HR Director, Europe, for retailer-facing activities (Key Accounts, Category Management, Product Management, Brands & Marketing, Customer Care) reshaped and realigned division with business needs; provided coaching and mentoring support to senior management team; closed Brand Centres in Germany, Italy and Sweden and re-established Brand & Marketing team in Brussels, including recruitment of VP Marketing; assembled an expatriate team; managed Employee Satisfaction, Corporate HIPO fast track, Talent Management, Employee Communications and Recognition & Reward programmes.
-
Logica UK Ltd
- HR Consultant
1999 - 1999
Provided HR (TUPE) input for major outsource bid to large UK energy utility and 3 further outsource bids, 2 retailers, 1 Central Government Department; drafted the company's HR Due Diligence and TUPE Manual; led HR due diligence in acquisitions of GBP 100M SAP provider and GBP 70M IT activities of an energy distributor.
-
BOC Distribution Ltd
- Interim HR Manager
1998 - 1998
Framed subsidiary's HR turnaround plan, then planned, led and negotiated HR elements of a 5 site, 700 employee divestment; led negotiations with TUs and purchasers, integrated retained staff with remaining businesses, and delivered minimal net job losses.
-
Rieter Automotive Ltd
- Interim HR Director
1997 - 1998
Restructured UK HR function on 2 UK sites; installed new HR database software; downsized indirect workforces ;introduced shop floor competency-based assessment; concluded annual negations within time and budget remits.
-
Daks Simpson Ltd
- HR Executive
1997 - 1997
Defined and prioritised HR activities and programmes following major TQM investment; focused Health & Safety and Occupational Health practices; initiated outsourcing of catering and security services.
-
Avdel Textron Ltd
- Interim HR Director
1996 - 1996
In this volume precision-engineering business, downsized and restructured 2 sites; conducted major revision of terms and conditions; concluded annual negotiations within time and budget remits.
-
Enron Power Operations Ltd
- HR Consultant
1995 - 1995
Revised cafeteria benefits and introduced employee share option plan in this electricity generator.
-
Samsung Electronics Manufacturing UK Ltd
- Interim HR Director
1994 - 1995
Developed and led HR function to support major inward investment on Greenfield site; integrated existing local plant, growing workforce from c 400 to over 1200 within 12 months; designed and implemented HR policies and procedures, ensuring particular compliance with EWC Directive.
Permanent Employment Career
-
Yorkshire Building Society
- Personnel Manager
1992 - 1994
Designed and implemented performance management system; installed registered PRP scheme; provided HR input in multidisciplinary team to accommodate new regulatory requirements; restructured function to provide better service; concluded annual negotiations within time and budget remits; led Society's graduate recruitment programme.
-
Wilson Sporting Goods Europe Ltd
- Personnel Manager
1990 - 1992
Revised European reward packages, including pensions; recruited country GMs for France and UK; restructured progression framework in distribution & logistics; installed cellular manufacturing.
-
Pilkington Electro-Optical Division
- Personnel Manager
1984 - 1990
In this Defence and Medical electronics division, divested 3 business units from core; devised & implemented team briefing system; led graduate recruitment programme; devised and implemented new professional employee career path structures; facilitated change management programme in two demerged businesses; reduced Union bargaining groups from 5 to 2; consistently concluded annual negotiations to time and budget remits; revised QA policies and procedures , gained BS5750:1 accreditation and US FDA approvals for medical laser products & delivery systems; closed 2 US facilities and established 1.