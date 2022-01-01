Menu

Charles DALGITY

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Mergers & Acquisitions
Acquired Rights Directive
Employee Engagement & Satisfaction
Talent Acquisition & Retention
Restructuring
Team dynamics
Performance Management
Outsourcing
ISO 9000/EFQM
Turnaround
Applied psychology

Entreprises

  • Soundingboard.com - Interim,consultant

    maintenant

  • Plastic Logic Limited - VP Human Resources

    2006 - 2012 Planned and executed HR aspects of client's Dresden and Moscow manufacturing start-up, including several recruitments at VP level; doubled UK headcount; updated or created client's HR `infrastructure'; participated as member of company's Executive Staff.

  • Premier Farnell plc - Interim HR Director

    2006 - 2006 Managed several senior (Director level) appointments; completed year-end senior management incentive programme; effected improved role changes in HR function; participated as member of Division's senior leadership team.

  • IKOS UK Ltd - HR Consultant

    2005 - 2006 In this privately-owned hedge fund, reviewed and implemented appropriate, uniform and compliant terms and conditions of employment across a highly specialized workforce spread over two locations in the UK and one in Cyprus.

  • NHS Estates - HR Director, Change Management

    2004 - 2005 Managed to time and budget the redeployment and transfer of employees of this Executive Agency of the UK Department of Health. The project was characterized by the complexity of multiple `destinations', the need for TUPE and TUPE-like transfers, and public sector decision-making constraints.

  • Roche Pharmaceuticals - OD Consultant

    2003 - 2004 In a EUR 30M supply chain transformation project, designed a KPI-based performance management process for pan-European application; designed and applied team building and team functioning models in a newly established Planning Organization.

  • Electrolux Home Products - Interim HR Director

    1999 - 2003 As UK HR Director provided HR lead to business turnaround from a GBP 20M loss to a GBP 20M profit in 15 months; led and managed outsource of c350 after sales service staff across 17 locations in 6 simultaneous TUPE transfers; renovated the company's call centre practices.
    As HR Director, Europe, for retailer-facing activities (Key Accounts, Category Management, Product Management, Brands & Marketing, Customer Care) reshaped and realigned division with business needs; provided coaching and mentoring support to senior management team; closed Brand Centres in Germany, Italy and Sweden and re-established Brand & Marketing team in Brussels, including recruitment of VP Marketing; assembled an expatriate team; managed Employee Satisfaction, Corporate HIPO fast track, Talent Management, Employee Communications and Recognition & Reward programmes.

  • Logica UK Ltd - HR Consultant

    1999 - 1999 Provided HR (TUPE) input for major outsource bid to large UK energy utility and 3 further outsource bids, 2 retailers, 1 Central Government Department; drafted the company's HR Due Diligence and TUPE Manual; led HR due diligence in acquisitions of GBP 100M SAP provider and GBP 70M IT activities of an energy distributor.

  • BOC Distribution Ltd - Interim HR Manager

    1998 - 1998 Framed subsidiary's HR turnaround plan, then planned, led and negotiated HR elements of a 5 site, 700 employee divestment; led negotiations with TUs and purchasers, integrated retained staff with remaining businesses, and delivered minimal net job losses.

  • Rieter Automotive Ltd - Interim HR Director

    1997 - 1998 Restructured UK HR function on 2 UK sites; installed new HR database software; downsized indirect workforces ;introduced shop floor competency-based assessment; concluded annual negations within time and budget remits.

  • Daks Simpson Ltd - HR Executive

    1997 - 1997 Defined and prioritised HR activities and programmes following major TQM investment; focused Health & Safety and Occupational Health practices; initiated outsourcing of catering and security services.

  • Avdel Textron Ltd - Interim HR Director

    1996 - 1996 In this volume precision-engineering business, downsized and restructured 2 sites; conducted major revision of terms and conditions; concluded annual negotiations within time and budget remits.

  • Enron Power Operations Ltd - HR Consultant

    1995 - 1995 Revised cafeteria benefits and introduced employee share option plan in this electricity generator.

  • Samsung Electronics Manufacturing UK Ltd - Interim HR Director

    1994 - 1995 Developed and led HR function to support major inward investment on Greenfield site; integrated existing local plant, growing workforce from c 400 to over 1200 within 12 months; designed and implemented HR policies and procedures, ensuring particular compliance with EWC Directive.

    Permanent Employment Career

  • Yorkshire Building Society - Personnel Manager

    1992 - 1994 Designed and implemented performance management system; installed registered PRP scheme; provided HR input in multidisciplinary team to accommodate new regulatory requirements; restructured function to provide better service; concluded annual negotiations within time and budget remits; led Society's graduate recruitment programme.

  • Wilson Sporting Goods Europe Ltd - Personnel Manager

    1990 - 1992 Revised European reward packages, including pensions; recruited country GMs for France and UK; restructured progression framework in distribution & logistics; installed cellular manufacturing.

  • Pilkington Electro-Optical Division - Personnel Manager

    1984 - 1990 In this Defence and Medical electronics division, divested 3 business units from core; devised & implemented team briefing system; led graduate recruitment programme; devised and implemented new professional employee career path structures; facilitated change management programme in two demerged businesses; reduced Union bargaining groups from 5 to 2; consistently concluded annual negotiations to time and budget remits; revised QA policies and procedures , gained BS5750:1 accreditation and US FDA approvals for medical laser products & delivery systems; closed 2 US facilities and established 1.

Formations

  • University Of Hull (Hull)

    Hull 1974 - 1975 Master of Science

  • University Of Stirling (Stirling)

    Stirling 1970 - 1974 Bachelor of Arts

