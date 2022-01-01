Charles DE TONNAC

Bruxelles2012 - maintenantCareers International specialises in bringing top talent together with top employers. We do this globally and with speed, ease, transparency and optimal use of the web.
Careers International provides expertise and experience in sourcing, attraction and pre-selection - worldwide.
Bringing together excellent employers and top talent – our services:
“OneDayWith” – Our web-based sourcing solution brings together talented graduates or professionals and one company in an online, content-rich, interactive event. Our innovative OneDayWith platform allows companies to present themselves, interact with and hire talent - anytime of the year, anywhere in the world, as never before. OneDayWith gives candidates a unique insight into a company and interaction with decision-makers. And all this without leaving your desk.
“OneDayWith” Talent Pipelines – our OneDayWith Talent Pipelines allow employers and talent to interact online and get to know each other – to be ready to act when career openings arise. Top companies offer exclusive insights to a talent pool of interested candidates - who really get to know and understand the company and the opportunities. A great way to build long-term relationships.
International Recruitment Summits – during our Recruitment Summits companies and graduates meet each other in face-to-face interviews on a strictly invitation-only basis. These intense days give participants the opportunity to make informed career decisions. Due to targeted attraction campaigns and rigorous best-fit selection, many job offers are made and accepted as a direct result of the Summits.
Search and Selection - our Search and Selection service is a tailored solution for companies seeking graduate to mid-career level hires. This fully integrated recruitment service is designed to identify and recruit the perfect individuals for your specific business wherever they might be in the world.