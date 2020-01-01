Amaury SENTERRE

-
AKKA BELGIUM
- Talent Manager
2016 - 2018
-
Actemium
- HR
Trappes
2015 - 2016
-
Alten
- HR Business Partner
Boulogne-Billancourt
2010 - 2012
Responsable de divers projets RH
- fusion de 2 entités
- recrutement belge
- projet de mobilité international
- mise en oeuvre de nouveaux process (RH, Recrutement, onboarding, exit, ISO...)
-
Jonnaert & Partners Banking Recruitment (JPBANK)
- Manager - Partner
2005 - 2009
Jonnaert & Partners Banking Recruitment (JP Bank) is a tailormade direct search recruitment firm for the banking & finance sector specialised in banking and technologies oriented positions
JP Bank is known for its searching with passion, commitment to quality, managing your staffing challenges.
We exclusively work on tailormade and committed search
- Identifying target companies with the client interaction.
- Search execution including function & industry research, candidate identification.
- Interviewing candidates
- Preparing & following-up interviews.
- Checking references.
- Advising the 2 parties regarding terms and conditions of the offer.
- Closing & integration process.
-
-
SENTERRE HR SERVICES
- Consultant en accompagnement RH
2005 - maintenant
Gestion complète de services rendus en Ressources Humaines
=> - Coordination, gestion et participation à toutes procédures de gestion de talents : du recrutement à la cohérence interne en entreprise.
Services GENERALISTE RH
- gestion des compétences
- gestion des talents
- projet de mobilité
- process d'intégrationet de montée en compétences
- gestion de la politique d'évaluation du personnel
- gestion de plans de formations
Services RECRUTEMENT
- Gestion de la politique recrutement (qui, où et comment)
- Recrutement en chasse (approche ciblée et directe)
- Recrutement par base de données (database search)
- Conseil carrière aux candidats
- Conseil carrière en entreprise
CLIENTS : AKKA Technologies, VINCI Energies, Actemium, Wemanity, ALTEN, Wolter Kluwers, Société Régionale Wallonne du Transport, ....
-
NET2S
- HRM - Recruiting Manager
2000 - 2005
RECRUITING MANAGER for Brussels & UK office
- Follow-up of the sourcing strategy based on the recruiting targets and budget
- Reporting and budget follow-up
- Team manager
- Sourcing, research, selection, interview and evaluation of candidates.
- Reorganisation of the UK recruitment process (strategy, policy, best practices, targets and budget management)
- Development local recruitment tools
HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER & Office Manager for Brussels
- Responsible for Human capital:
o Competencies follow-up
o Annual revue
o Payroll management
o Coordinate and monitor compensation and benefits programs
- Supervising Legal, Accountancy and Administration management
-
BT SERVICES
- Recruiting Manager - HRM
La Défense
2000 - 2005
Recruiting manager NET2S acquired by BT SERVICES Angleterre – Belgique
- Refonte de la politique de recrutement pour NET2S Londres
- Responsable de l'equipe recrutement
- Responsable du recrutement pour NET2S Londres et Bruxelles
- Responsable du recrutement : recherche, sélection, interview, évaluation des candidats
- Gestion du reporting et du budget
- Mise en place du programme d’évaluation du personnel
-
PMS (Personnel Management Services)
- Recruitment Consultant
2000 - 2000
Consulting in recruitment and human resources
- Recruitment, interview and selection of personnel for any kind of position
- Using file search approach
- Giving career advices to candidates
- Prospecting and new business development, account management
- Preparation and set-up of personalized training
-
CPM BELGIUM
- HR Coah
Mont-Saint-Aignan
1999 - 2000
- Personalized follow-up of merchandisers
- Coaching and individual evaluation
- Follow-up and evaluation of trade objectives
- Preparation, set-up and evaluation of training programs
-
RESPONSIBLE YOUNG DRIVERS (Association of road safety)
- Office manager
1997 - 1999
- Searching & Recruiting volunteers
- Planning and organization of media projects with an marketing agency
- Prospection and construction of synergy with partners
- Budget & personnel management
- Organization and set-up of events for road safety security
- Sensibilisation of young drivers