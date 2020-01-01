Menu

Amaury SENTERRE

BRUXELLES

En résumé

- Conseiller et aider les employés dans la poursuite logique de leur carrière professionnelle
- Participation aux activités RH
- Savoir faire confirmé en approche direct (chasse)
- Consultant polyvalent intégré dans divers projets RH (mobilité interne, gestion administrative, ...)
- Formateur en orientation de carrière
- Aider et coacher les responsables de recrutement à définir les besoins de leur entreprise


Mes compétences :
Approche directe
Business
Business Coaching
Chasseur de têtes
Coach
Coaching
Conseil
Conseil en recrutement
Consultant
Direct Search
Executive Search
Headhunter
Headhunting
HR consultant
Interview
Management
Outplacement
Planning
Process
Recherche
Recruiting
Recruitment
Recrutement
Recrutment
Resourcing
Ressources humaines
Search
Search & selection
Sourcing
Staffing
Staffing & Recruiting
Talent management
Gestion des talents

Entreprises

  • AKKA BELGIUM - Talent Manager

    2016 - 2018

  • Actemium - HR

    Trappes 2015 - 2016

  • Alten - HR Business Partner

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2012 Responsable de divers projets RH
    - fusion de 2 entités
    - recrutement belge
    - projet de mobilité international
    - mise en oeuvre de nouveaux process (RH, Recrutement, onboarding, exit, ISO...)

  • Jonnaert & Partners Banking Recruitment (JPBANK) - Manager - Partner

    2005 - 2009 Jonnaert & Partners Banking Recruitment (JP Bank) is a tailormade direct search recruitment firm for the banking & finance sector specialised in banking and technologies oriented positions

    JP Bank is known for its searching with passion, commitment to quality, managing your staffing challenges.

    We exclusively work on tailormade and committed search
    - Identifying target companies with the client interaction.
    - Search execution including function & industry research, candidate identification.
    - Interviewing candidates
    - Preparing & following-up interviews.
    - Checking references.
    - Advising the 2 parties regarding terms and conditions of the offer.
    - Closing & integration process.

  • Jonnaert & Partners Banking Recruitment (JPBANK) - Manager - Partner

    2005 - 2010 JONNAERT & PARTNERS est bureau spécialisé en conseil RH de profils bancaires et financiers.

    - Gestion des transitions de carrière, lors des grandes étapes d’évolution professionnelle des cadres et managers
    - Optimisation des processus de gestion de compétences au sein des organisations
    - Coaching : accompagnement sur mesure
    - Projets : recrutement et sélection sur emsure en approche directe, outplacement, suivi de transition de carrière

    - CLIENTS :
    Banques retail : Ing, Dexia, Crédit Agricole, Citibank, ...)
    Banque privée : Bank Delen, F. van Lanschot Bankiers, Puitaeco Deway, ...,
    Gestion d'actifs & salle de marché : Dexia AM, Fortis IM, Electrabel Trading & Portfolio Management...
    Editeurs : GL Trade, Ullink, Odyssey, FRS Global - S1, ...
    Sociétés de Consulting dédiée aux conseils en banque/finance: Accenture, PWc, Unisys, Steria, Devoteam, ...

  • SENTERRE HR SERVICES - Consultant en accompagnement RH

    2005 - maintenant Gestion complète de services rendus en Ressources Humaines
    => - Coordination, gestion et participation à toutes procédures de gestion de talents : du recrutement à la cohérence interne en entreprise.

    Services GENERALISTE RH
    - gestion des compétences
    - gestion des talents
    - projet de mobilité
    - process d'intégrationet de montée en compétences
    - gestion de la politique d'évaluation du personnel
    - gestion de plans de formations

    Services RECRUTEMENT
    - Gestion de la politique recrutement (qui, où et comment)
    - Recrutement en chasse (approche ciblée et directe)
    - Recrutement par base de données (database search)
    - Conseil carrière aux candidats
    - Conseil carrière en entreprise

    CLIENTS : AKKA Technologies, VINCI Energies, Actemium, Wemanity, ALTEN, Wolter Kluwers, Société Régionale Wallonne du Transport, ....

  • NET2S - HRM - Recruiting Manager

    2000 - 2005 RECRUITING MANAGER for Brussels & UK office
    - Follow-up of the sourcing strategy based on the recruiting targets and budget
    - Reporting and budget follow-up
    - Team manager
    - Sourcing, research, selection, interview and evaluation of candidates.
    - Reorganisation of the UK recruitment process (strategy, policy, best practices, targets and budget management)
    - Development local recruitment tools

    HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER & Office Manager for Brussels
    - Responsible for Human capital:
    o Competencies follow-up
    o Annual revue
    o Payroll management
    o Coordinate and monitor compensation and benefits programs

    - Supervising Legal, Accountancy and Administration management

  • BT SERVICES - Recruiting Manager - HRM

    La Défense 2000 - 2005 Recruiting manager NET2S acquired by BT SERVICES Angleterre – Belgique
    - Refonte de la politique de recrutement pour NET2S Londres
    - Responsable de l'equipe recrutement
    - Responsable du recrutement pour NET2S Londres et Bruxelles
    - Responsable du recrutement : recherche, sélection, interview, évaluation des candidats
    - Gestion du reporting et du budget
    - Mise en place du programme d’évaluation du personnel

  • PMS (Personnel Management Services) - Recruitment Consultant

    2000 - 2000 Consulting in recruitment and human resources
    - Recruitment, interview and selection of personnel for any kind of position
    - Using file search approach
    - Giving career advices to candidates
    - Prospecting and new business development, account management
    - Preparation and set-up of personalized training

  • CPM BELGIUM - HR Coah

    Mont-Saint-Aignan 1999 - 2000 - Personalized follow-up of merchandisers
    - Coaching and individual evaluation
    - Follow-up and evaluation of trade objectives
    - Preparation, set-up and evaluation of training programs

  • RESPONSIBLE YOUNG DRIVERS (Association of road safety) - Office manager

    1997 - 1999 - Searching & Recruiting volunteers
    - Planning and organization of media projects with an marketing agency
    - Prospection and construction of synergy with partners
    - Budget & personnel management
    - Organization and set-up of events for road safety security
    - Sensibilisation of young drivers

Formations

  • Université De Liège ULG- FAPSE (Liège)

    Liège 1997 - 1999 Formation continue

  • Université De Liège ULG- FAPSE (Liège)

    Liège 1992 - 1997 Technologie de l'information et de l'éducation

