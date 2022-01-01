Menu

Charles DOCEUR

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

18 years of experiences in developing business and selling technologies aggregating competencies such as:
- High Level Sales Engagement
- Consultative Selling,
- Value Proposal Development,
- Market Strategy,
- Strategic Business Transformation for Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Automotive)

I am passionate to convince and to provide solutions that transform client business.

Mes compétences :
Business development
Développement commercial
Prospection
Vente
Informatique
Value Selling

Entreprises

  • Dassault Systemes - Sales Director - International Accounts

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2012 - maintenant Business development & Sales for International accounts.
    Global Alliance Partners development

    ACHIEVEMENTS
    • Creation of a dedicated offer for INOVAR AUTO
    • Engagement with CEOs
    • New Partners

  • Dassault Systèmes - Senior Client Executive

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2007 - 2012 Business development & Sales for new markets – CPG/RETAIL and industrial accounts

    CREDENTIALS EARNED
    • Consultative selling
    • Business transformation
    • Contract negotiation
    • IBM Sale methodology & IBM leadership – LDC (Leadership Development Center) successfully passed in February 2009

    ACHIEVEMENTS
    • H2 2009 : achievement : 166 % of PLC goal
    • 2010 : achievement : 104% of PLC goal
    • 2011: President Club
    • 2011: Major WW retailer / DS partnership

    First part of position executed within IBM before Dassault Systemes buys dedicated PLM entity from IBM

  • PTC - Strategic Account Manager

    États-Unis 2004 - 2007 Sales & Business Development for Defense Industry including DCNS, CEA, Ministry of Defense.

    CREDENTIALS EARNED
    • Develop global value offers and closing
    • Revenue recognition optimization

    ACHIEVEMENTS
    • 2006: President’s Club

  • Sinpag - LinkUall - VP Business development

    2000 - 2004 For a Start-up, Business Development and Sales for Telcos for new mobile solutions (collaboration, mobile mails and agendas, synchronization)

    CREDENTIALS EARNED
    • Business Development, Contract negociation,
    • Product marketing & Definition

    ACHIEVEMENTS
    • Contracts with 2 of the 3 mobile operators in France
    • New product identification, definition and sale.

  • DCNS - Executive assistant to CEO

    Paris 1999 - 2000 Directly reporting to DCNS CEO, Minutes of Meeting of the Board of Directors.

    CREDENTIALS EARNED
    • Corporate Management,
    • Relationship with Executives,
    • Relationship with MoD and Defense Agencies, Corporate Communication

  • DCNS - Pre-Sales Project manager

    Paris 1995 - 1999 For the Combat Systems activities, tenders for National and International bids – from 15M€ to 1,5 B€.
    Bid manager for a 800 M€ offer for the Norwegian Navy, located in Norway 1 year leading a 10 engineers bidding team in collaboration with a Norwegian partner.

    CREDENTIALS EARNED
    • International long term project,
    • International cooperation (from MoU to ICC litigation),
    • Client negotiation,
    • Solution design

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Techniques Avancées (Paris)

    Paris 1993 - 1995 Electronique Navale

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 1990 - 1993

Réseau