Charles DOCEUR

18 years of experiences in developing business and selling technologies aggregating competencies such as:

- High Level Sales Engagement

- Consultative Selling,

- Value Proposal Development,

- Market Strategy,

- Strategic Business Transformation for Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Automotive)



I am passionate to convince and to provide solutions that transform client business.



Mes compétences :

Business development

Développement commercial

Prospection

Vente

Informatique

Value Selling