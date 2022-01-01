Charles DOCEUR

18 years of experiences in developing business and selling technologies aggregating competencies such as:
- High Level Sales Engagement
- Consultative Selling,
- Value Proposal Development,
- Market Strategy,
- Strategic Business Transformation for Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Automotive)
I am passionate to convince and to provide solutions that transform client business.
Mes compétences :
Business development
Développement commercial
Prospection
Vente
Informatique
Value Selling