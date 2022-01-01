Charles DUBREUIL

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Traduction
Gestion événementielle
Communication
PAO
Suite adobe
Nouvelles technologies
Entreprises
Worldwide Friends
- International work camp leader
2014 - maintenantEncadrement de séjour de "Tourisme responsable et volontaire" en Islande.
Entretient & développement de la communication.
Réalisation et production vidéo.
My tasks :
Leading international workcamps with volunteers in Iceland.
Development of the communication.
Realization and production of a video.
Magazine réalisé / The publication I realized :
(Budget : 0€)
http://issuu.com/charlesdubreuil/docs/una_magazine_march_2014_final_good
Vidéo réalisé / The video I realized :
(Budget : 0€)
http://youtu.be/52-_bRzW8FY
Federación Empresarial Hotelera de Mallorca
- Chargé de Communication
2012 - 2012STAGE
- Entretien et alimentation des réseaux sociaux
- Rédaction d'articles pour le site : www.visitmallorca.com
- Réalisation de reportages photos.
- Développement de la stratégie de communication de la fédération.
Concordia
- Chargé de Communication
2011 - 2011STAGE
- Réalisation de reportages photo et vidéos.
Formations
Universidad Cardenal Herrera CEU (Moncada Valencia)