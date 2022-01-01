Menu

Charles DUBREUIL

VANNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Créativité
Traduction
Gestion événementielle
Communication
PAO
Suite adobe
Nouvelles technologies

Entreprises

  • Worldwide Friends - International work camp leader

    2014 - maintenant Encadrement de séjour de "Tourisme responsable et volontaire" en Islande.
    Entretient & développement de la communication.
    Réalisation et production vidéo.

    My tasks :
    Leading international workcamps with volunteers in Iceland.
    Development of the communication.
    Realization and production of a video.

    Magazine réalisé / The publication I realized :
    (Budget : 0€)
    http://issuu.com/charlesdubreuil/docs/una_magazine_march_2014_final_good

    Vidéo réalisé / The video I realized :
    (Budget : 0€)
    http://youtu.be/52-_bRzW8FY

  • Federación Empresarial Hotelera de Mallorca - Chargé de Communication

    2012 - 2012 STAGE

    - Entretien et alimentation des réseaux sociaux
    - Rédaction d'articles pour le site : www.visitmallorca.com
    - Réalisation de reportages photos.
    - Développement de la stratégie de communication de la fédération.

  • Concordia - Chargé de Communication

    2011 - 2011 STAGE

    - Réalisation de reportages photo et vidéos.

Formations

  • Universidad Cardenal Herrera CEU (Moncada Valencia)

    Moncada Valencia 2011 - 2012 ERASMUS - 1 Semestre

  • Université Catholique De L'Ouest

    Arradon / Vannes 2009 - 2012 Licence en Sciences de l'Information et de la Communication

    J'ai suivi la licence "Sciences de l'Information et de la Communication", en trois années de formation à l'UCO Bretagne-Sud.

    Cette formation pluridisciplinaire est divisée en trois années.

    Les niveaux L1 et L2 poursuivent une double finalité :

    Ils permettent d’asseoir une culture générale dans le domaine de la communication et des sciences humaines, par un développement de connaissances.

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais

    Blois 2007 - 2008 Licence de Langue et de Civilisation Étrangère mention Anglais

    Niveau de première année.

  • Lycée Sainte Marie De Blois

    Blois 2004 - 2007 Baccalauréat Littéraire

