Charles DUMONAL

-
Soyculto
- Project manager
2012 - maintenant
-
WallFinance
- Business Development
2011 - 2012
- Establishment of strategic partnerships
- Communication: development and implementation of communication strategy and social media strategy.
- In charge of SEO, SEM and SMO
- Sales B to B – business development
-
L'Oréal Paris
- Consultancy project
PARIS
2010 - 2010
Helping the launch of a new B to C to B 2.0 website: launch strategy; preparing the viral marketing campaign
-
Euro rscg C&O
- Assistant consultant e-influence
PUTEAUX
2010 - 2011
-Communication strategies: managing online crises, social-media marketing, community management and e-PR.
-Monitoring and investigation: opinion analysis, audit e-reputation, competitive intelligence and benchmarking.
-
Colgate Palmolive España
- Consultancy project
2010 - 2010
Support for a Catalan chain store to optimize management and to increase sales of the oral care products within the store
-
Finaref - Crédit Agricole SA
- Internship, marketing and commercial department
2008 - 2008
- Elaboration of commercial actions.
- Redefinition of commercial areas
- Preparation for the launch of an internet marketing campaign
-
Concordia Language Villages
- Counselor in a French teaching summer camp
2004 - 2007
- Participation in language instruction in both large and small group formats.
- Supervision of teenagers on a five-day canoeing trip in the Great Lakes near the Canadian border. In charge of safety as a lifeguard.