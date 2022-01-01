Menu

Charles DUMONAL

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Soyculto - Project manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • WallFinance - Business Development

    2011 - 2012 - Establishment of strategic partnerships
    - Communication: development and implementation of communication strategy and social media strategy.
    - In charge of SEO, SEM and SMO
    - Sales B to B – business development

  • L'Oréal Paris - Consultancy project

    PARIS 2010 - 2010 Helping the launch of a new B to C to B 2.0 website: launch strategy; preparing the viral marketing campaign

  • Euro rscg C&O - Assistant consultant e-influence

    PUTEAUX 2010 - 2011 -Communication strategies: managing online crises, social-media marketing, community management and e-PR.
    -Monitoring and investigation: opinion analysis, audit e-reputation, competitive intelligence and benchmarking.

  • Colgate Palmolive España - Consultancy project

    2010 - 2010 Support for a Catalan chain store to optimize management and to increase sales of the oral care products within the store

  • Finaref - Crédit Agricole SA - Internship, marketing and commercial department

    2008 - 2008 - Elaboration of commercial actions.
    - Redefinition of commercial areas
    - Preparation for the launch of an internet marketing campaign

  • Concordia Language Villages - Counselor in a French teaching summer camp

    2004 - 2007 - Participation in language instruction in both large and small group formats.
    - Supervision of teenagers on a five-day canoeing trip in the Great Lakes near the Canadian border. In charge of safety as a lifeguard.

Formations