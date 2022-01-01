Menu

Charles Emmanuel MOUTÉ NYOKON

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Demographer with a good competence of Stata, SPSS, CSPro, QGIS, Excel, Access and Mysql as well as programming languages ​​R (ggplot2, shiny, rmarkdown, …), SQL, Java, C, HTML 5, CSS3 and VBA. Member of IUSSP and UAPS since 2013, I am particularly interested in issues related to the conditions and benefits of the demographic dividend in Africa, as well as the dynamics of life courses and their influence on health status sexual and reproductive health of people living in sub-Saharan Africa.

Mes compétences :
Programmeur
Statistiques
Développeur
Photoshop
Design
Analyse de données
Conception

Entreprises

  • Cellule d'Appui à la Recherche et à la Formation des Institutions Francophones (CARE-IFA/IFORD) - Data manager & Data processing analyst

    2013 - maintenant • Develop and maintain software systems for data entry, editing, imputation, and analysis
    • Develop and support PDA and tablet based computer-aided interviewing systems in project
    • Build capacity in implementing researchers, students and others via workshops and seminars on data use and survey processing
    • Produce data analysis to support report production
    • Carry out data archiving and provide technical support for data users

  • Ringo S.A. - Développeur

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2010 J'étais en charge de l'analyse, de la conception, de la programmation et du déploiement de la solution de connexion RingoDialer pour les clients de cette entreprise.

  • OpenGlob - Analyste-Développeur-Infographe

    2009 - 2009
    Quelques Liens : www.openglob.com (Entrain d'être repensé); www.dipd.uninet.cm

  • (Aucune) - Développeur en Freelance

    2009 - 2011 ------------------------ Sites Web ------------------------

    http://www.openglob.com/

    http://www.dipd.uninet.cm/

    ------------------------ Quelques Applications ------------------------

    Application de cryptographie (implémentation DES)
    --> http://www.javafr.com/codes/DATA-ENCRYPTION-STANDARD-UI_53302.aspx

    Simulateur de la méthode du Simplexe (Programmation Linéaire)
    --> http://www.javafr.com/codes/SIMPLEXE-UI_53301.aspx

    Application de traitement d'images sur Linux
    --> http://www.codes-sources.com/codes/TRAITEMENTS-IMAGES-FORMAT-PGM-AVEC-ALGORITHMES-CONVOLUTION-MEANS_53673.aspx

    Implémentation de l'algorithme de chiffrement RSA
    --> http://www.codes-sources.com/codes/IMPLEMENTATION-RSA-RIVEST-SHAMIR-ADLEMAN-AVEC-METHODES-DETERMINER_53674.aspx

    Un serveur HTTP fonctionnant en mutlithread ou en les canaux implémentant les méthodes GET, DELETE, HEAD et PUT.
    --> http://www.codes-sources.com/codes/MINI-SEVEUR-HTTP-AVEC-INTERFACE-GRAPHIQUE-IMPLEMENTATIONS-METHODES_53675.aspx

    Framework basé sur le style architectural MVC (Model-Vue-Contrôleur)
    --> http://www.javafr.com/codes/FRAMEWORK-MVC_54234.aspx

  • OpenSolution - Développeur web

    2008 - 2008 J'étais en charge de l'analyse et du développement de composant sur Joomla 1.5.

Formations

  • Université Paris Descartes

    Paris 2016 - maintenant PhD

  • Institut De Formation Et De Recherche Démographiques (IFORD) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2012 Master

  • Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2010 - 2011 Master

  • Université De Yaoundé I (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2003 - 2008 Maitrise

  • Lycée (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2000 - 2003 Série Mathématiques et Physiques

    Eléves

    LYCEE DE MENDONG

