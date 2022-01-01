Charles ENJALBERT

-
Onshore Outsourcing
- SVP, Commercial Services
2017 - maintenant
- Managed all client facing business functions inclusive of Sales, Marketing, Product Management and Solution Delivery
- Responsible for a team of 10 direct reports with full oversight for consultants and support functions of ~350 associates
-
Onshore Outsourcing
- VP, Products and Solutions
2016 - 2016
- Managed Sales, Marketing and Product Management teams
- Responsible for a team of 6 direct reports with full oversight of 15 associates
-
Danaher
- Global Business Unit Manager - KaVo Kerr
Washington
2015 - 2016
• Responsible for global SLA business including ownership of P&L, Product Management and Sales resources
• Drove growth of SLA revenue by 12.8% from $50.6M to $57.1M in 2015
• Presented monthly updates to Executive team during Level 1 Policy Deployment (PD) meetings
• Responsible for Business Unit (BU) personnel management including recruitment, training, supervision and development of team comprised of 24 associates; 20 in Inside Sales and 4 in Product Management
• Led BU in Strategy Planning and PD definition identifying short & long term initiatives to drive Service growth
• Fostered Service/SLA product innovation by driving Ideation & Funnel Management ($36.3M as of 06-2016)
• Led Product Management team in the definition, development and launch of three new SLAs in 2016 using Danaher’s Accelerated Product Development (APD) process and Product Planning Group (PPG) reviews
• Established goals and compensation plans for SLA sales teams; monitored results through Visual and Daily Management; defined and implemented countermeasures through Problem Solving Process & Kaizen events
• Managed relationship with key SLA accounts; handled and resolved customer escalations
• Led cross-functional teams in the definition and execution of marketing campaigns and IT improvement projects (front-end: web UX; back-end: SAP, SalesForce and the DEXIS CRM)
• Member of core team that defined and implemented new Lead Generation and Qualification process using Marketing Qualified Leads (MQL) and Sales Qualified Leads (SQL) in HubSpot and SalesForce
-
Danaher
- Product Manager - KaVo Kerr
Washington
2014 - 2015
• Contributed to the growth of SLA business by 17.7% from $43.0M to $50.6M in 2014
• Defined and executed strategic updates to existing SLAs and sales team’s Standard Work generating $1.2M of incremental revenue in 2014
• Developed and implemented a simplified/harmonized template to create new SLAs across KKG’s brand and product portfolio; introduced new concept of warranty uplift; launched one new SLA in 2015
• Responsible for KKG’s Software as a Service (SaaS) project introducing new cloud offering (backup, multi-site synchronization, web-viewing, etc.) and a self-service customer portal
• Collected voice of customers/sales and competitive data to define detailed requirements and use cases
• Led cross-functional team including internal IT/Back-End resources, Development contractors in the creation of a Customer Portal and Dental Imaging Web Application relying on integration of the Front-End (UI/UX) and the Back-End (SAP, CRM, Paymetric and Card Connect)
• Managed Sprint planning and progress in order to drive on time development of SaaS offering
• Trained on fundamentals of Danaher Business System (DBS) and their applications to Product Management
• Nominated into Danaher’s General Management Development Program (GMDP cohort of 2014)
-
Elekta
- Business Marketing Manager, Service & Education
ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
2012 - 2014
• Created short & long term strategic plans to promote service and education; set & managed marketing budget
• Developed and executed marketing strategies to show value and drive market penetration of Elekta Services
• Managed creative direction for digital media, collaterals, advertising, website, social media, & tradeshows
• Analyzed data from internal & industry reports, Net Promoter Score (NPS) surveys in order to define and implement targeted and tailored service campaigns designed to drive customer loyalty and profitable growth
• North American lead for global project to define new service contacts/tiers and launch in BigMachines/SFDC
• Defined new tiers pricing; created scenario models to forecast current and future impact on installed base
• Built & maintained data tables with new service tiers information (parts, coverage, pricing, rules, etc.)
• Developed analytical tool used to accurately estimate costs and strategically set price of training courses
• Created business case & plan to launch Physics Support department after identifying gap in service offering
• Planned and managed launch of brand new 25,000 square feet training center including its naming, branding, PR, promotion (collaterals, website, social media) and grand opening event
-
Carestream Health
- Business Development Manager
NOISY LE GRAND
2008 - 2012
• Researched and assessed potential of endodontic market – Defined and executed market-entry plan
• Launched and managed endodontic division generating sales of $1.6M in 2008, $8M in 2009, $11.5M in 2010 and $13.8M in 2011
• Collected voice of customer and conducted competitive research to define new feature requirements for hardware and software products that continuously meet the needs of endodontists
• Managed product roadmap and gate reviews to launch tailored and innovative endodontic solutions
• Set strategic price for new hardware using statistical techniques such as regression & conjoint analyses
• Segmented endodontic market using cluster analysis and positioned products with discriminant analysis
• Developed dynamic financial tools to help design and negotiate successful partnerships and sales promotions
• Identified, negotiated and activated partnerships with endodontic organizations, universities & thought leaders
• Led cross-functional team in the development, execution & monitoring of initiatives to drive endodontic sales
• Created analytical reports to track, measure & monitor effectiveness of sales and marketing initiatives
• Managed endodontic budget ($350K/year) and ensured strong ROI through analytics (forecasting, variance analysis, KPI tracking, etc.) and on-site event management
-
CSE (Career Sports & Entertainment)
- MBA Intern/Analyst, Property Consulting & Analytics Division
2007 - 2008
• Defined and recommended strategic plans to sell and maximize sponsorship opportunities of clients such as the New York Yankees (MLB), the New Jersey Nets (NBA) and Gillett Evernham Motorsports (NASCAR)
• Created dynamic decision tools based on companies’ sponsorship portfolios and media spending to help identify potential sponsors for sports franchises and venues
• Helped develop model to estimate value of sponsorships based on forecasted activation returns