Charles-Eric DES MOULINS DE FALAISE

-
CNS International Europe Ltd
- Directeur
2006 - maintenant
Sector specialist Business Development Agency for British and French companies
Mission: Define commercial strategy for British and French companies, negotiate and structure marketing plans for the introduction of new foreign products and services into the French market, through direct contact with key decision makers, national press,trade shows and organising receptions or product launches as well as selling into and creating distribution networks.
Services: I offer companies or individuals tailor-made marketing research studies with action plans and direct contact with key decision makers in the field. I also offer personalised coaching, language training, and some specialised recruitment opportunities.
Achievements: Various, including market penetration into French military supplier PANHARD and major French car manufacturer CITROËN Sports and recently DANGEL 4x4. Aiding Buckminster Finance in cessions and aquisitions as well as British governement agencies FTI and IBDG to help UK and Amercian firms find distribution networks in France.
Clients include PSA PEUGEOT and CITROËN Sports, TEXON International, Double 'S' Exhausts Ltd, CYTEK Projects Ltd, FTI (Foreign Trade & Investment) International, IBDG - International Business Developement Group, BEAULIEU Motor Museum Enterprise Ltd and many more.
Totally bilingual in French and English with German and Dutch, we offer indepth market studies for the UK, French, German and Dutch markets, but especially penetration and sales into the French market through our extensive customer data base, with the added value of taking a product to market.
Professional Business language training and coaching is also offered, as well as executive search and recruitment
-
NIM Europe
- Associate Director & Commercial Director Major Accounts at NIM Interim Management (France/UK)
2005 - 2006
Recruitment Agency for Interim Management and Executive Resourcing
Mission: To develop the top executive permanent recruitment sector. Manage the commercial team.
Achievements: Contacts with major blue chip companies : WIN4COM (ex Philips Electronics) ; Yahoo !; BIL Dun & Bradstreet ; WELCOME RT ; Banque Privée FIDEURAM WARGNY ; PUBLICIS Consulting ; French Airports Authority; France Télécom etc for Directors and Management recruitment. Turnover provision 65k€ in 6 months. Developed new communication tools and company brochure.
-
Ambassade de Grande Bretagne à Paris
- Attaché aux Affaires Commerciales at UK Trade & Investment
2001 - 2005
Mission: To enhance the competitiveness of Britain’s companies through overseas sales and investments. To instigate a co-ordinated approach to Franco-British commerce in WCI http://www.westmanche.co.uk
Achievements:
Caterham Cars Ltd, saved their Export market to France worth £250,000 annum.
Aggreko Plc, introduced their cooling tower systems to EdF France worth €1.3M
AMS Aircraft Recovery Service Ltd, advised and introduced company to the French aviation market resulting in a €450,000 contract with the French Marine Corps.
TEXON International Ltd, advised MD and Board of Directors, helping them avoid closure of their Esjot-Goldenberg SA factory in Alsace (turnover 20M€) in France, saving 92 jobs and their factories in Germany and Italy with a total of 140 jobs.
Communicator Ltd, introduced company to General Motors, contract worth $200,000
Eminox Ltd, introduced to government run French bus transport company RATP to win contract for exhausts worth €5.8 million and €9 million.
-
DOCdata SA - Optical Disc de France
- Marketing & Sales Director
1999 - 2000
World wide manufacturer of optical laser discs for CD AUDIO, CD ROM and DVD
Mission: Creation of a marketing development plan, definition of the commercial strategy, market research in E-Commerce distribution.
Achievements:
Management & Organisation:
- Management of commercial sales force (5 people).
- Reorganisation and creation of Sales and Customer Services.
- Establishing procedures, sales meetings, strategic targeting and sales commissions.
Communication & Marketing:
- Introduction of new company catalogue and DVD products.
- Market penetration into Internet access providers.
Development & Sales:
- Increase turnover by 15MF through acquisition of new clients between January to August 2000 = 20% of total turnover in France.
- Penetration into the Multimedia market of + 11% parallel to the traditional Audio market sector.
- Increased sales from January to August by 26% in a market expanding at 1,8%
-
CNS International SA
- Consultant
1994 - 1999
Define commercial strategy for British and French companies, negotiate and structure marketing plans to introduce new products and services into the French market; creating sales and distribution networks.
Achievements: Various, including Camlock Systems Ltd, Selecta France, Aeromeca SA, Double ‘S’ Exhausts Ltd, Guardian Facilities Ltd, Château Ginaud SA, Loyd & Townsend-Rose Ltd, NIM Ltd, Global’Ease SA, AFPI-Association de Formation Professionelle de l’Industrie, Selectronic Ltd, London Stainless Exhausts Ltd, Supra Locks Ltd.
-
IDM - ANSILINE SA
- Development Manager for France
1993 - 1993
Haute couture fashion jewellery designer and manufacturer
Achievements: Created new trademark "Dittli". Introduced new fashion product lines. Opened retail shops in Paris.
-
SARREGUEMINES VAISSELLE SA
- Export Manager
1992 - 1992
Porcelain manufacturer Export Manager
Achievements: Increased sales to United Kingdom +49% in 6 months. Increased sales to Ireland +86% and Italy +116%.
Signature of new distribution contracts in Europe, increasing sales to 340 KF.
-
FORS INTERNATIONAL SA
- Export Manger
1990 - 1992
Manufacturer and distribution of metal shop fitting equipment especially for CD DVD distribution retail outlets as well as and bank exchange rate panels for the financial sector.
Achievements:
Setting up the Italian subsidiary in Milano and contracts with Continenti as well as export sales to Denmark and Great Britain
-
ALFRED DUNHILL LIMITED
- Marketing & Development Manager for the Dunhill Retail, Perfumery & Mont Blanc Retail shops
1984 - 1989
As Retail Operations Controller
Achievements:
Harmonising the retail procedures in all the European retail outlets including London, Paris and Germany.
Implementation of new retail catalogue
Training retail staff
As Marketing Assistant to Perfumery Department
Achievements:
Launching of new perfume Dunhill Edition in Europe
Training perfumery staff
Managing all overseas distributors
Launching new promotions and setting up new perfumery counters in Europe. Harmonising fragrance company corporate image