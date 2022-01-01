Charles GALLAVARDIN

Spécialisé en Green Architecture et en Design d'intérieur, sensible aux enjeux environnementaux et sociaux de mon métier d'Architecte, j'étudie avec mon équipe vos projets en Asie du Sud-Est, en particulier au Vietnam, en Birmanie (Myanmar) et au Cambodge.

T3 Architecture Asia a plusieurs réalisations et projets en cours dans cette région du Monde...

Projets sur mesure, adaptés aux conditions climatiques et qui puisent leur inspiration dans le paysage alentour et le contexte local.



Mes compétences :

Suivi de chantier

Gestion et coordination de projets

Gestion d'équipe