Charles GALLAVARDIN

HO CHI MINH CITY

En résumé

Spécialisé en Green Architecture et en Design d'intérieur, sensible aux enjeux environnementaux et sociaux de mon métier d'Architecte, j'étudie avec mon équipe vos projets en Asie du Sud-Est, en particulier au Vietnam, en Birmanie (Myanmar) et au Cambodge.
T3 Architecture Asia a plusieurs réalisations et projets en cours dans cette région du Monde...
Projets sur mesure, adaptés aux conditions climatiques et qui puisent leur inspiration dans le paysage alentour et le contexte local.

Mes compétences :
Suivi de chantier
Gestion et coordination de projets
Gestion d'équipe

Entreprises

  • T3 Architecture Asia - DIRECTOR - Architect Interior Designer VIETNAM & MYANMAR

    2011 - maintenant Co-Director of Asia-T3 Architecture - www.t3architecture-asia.vn
    Asian branch of the agency T3 Architecture based in Marseille - www.t3architecture.fr
    Agency of Architecture, Planning and Interior Design specializes in successful projects in terms of energy (systematic collaboration with thermal engineers to optimize comfort and energy savings).
    Contemporary architecture, contextual, designed according to bioclimatic principles (green building).

    TEAM: Charles Gallavardin (Co-Director, architect urbanist), Tereza Gallavardin (Co-Director, architect & interior designer), Le Hoang Thang (associate, architect), Katia Bonanno (associate, architect & interior designer)

    Projects in progress or completed:

    ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGN
    2013
    - EMM Hôtel Saigon (Vietnam), 55 Keys, Tien Minh Group
    - Victoria Nui Sam Hotel Lodge (Vietnam), 40 Keys, Tien Minh Group
    - Office building renovation (Vietnam), 1500m², french investor
    - Coffee Shop Concept (Vietnam), international investors

    2012
    - 3* Hotel in Bagan (Myanmar-Burma), 100 rooms, Burmese investor
    - Service apartments project (100 units) in Yangon (Burma), Burmese investor
    - Eco Resort 5 * in Cam Ranh (Vietnam), Detail Design, green architecture

    2011
    - Contemporary Lounge bar in Saigon (Vietnam) - SIN lounge
    - Sustainable Urban Development Project in Hoi An (Central Vietnam) together with Urban Rural Solution

  • T3 architecture - Co-DIRECTOR architect socio urbanist

    2006 - 2010 Architect socio urbanist
    T3 architecture (Green building, eco architecture)

    Architectural Design and urban Design (www.t3architecture.fr)

    Philosophy
    - Architects who accompany their clients in the building process from first sketch to the receipt of their building; help them make good choices (best compromise architectural quality - energy efficiency - building costs).
    - An architecture that respects its people (fun, healthy, functional) and environment (development of local materials, low carbon consumption).
    - Architects who, for the same budget, to encourage the choice of quality and sustainability.
    - Architects who promote social mix, the mix of city functions, the fight against urban sprawl, contemporary architecture that integrates into the landscape and takes into account the environment (climate, urban context, view) .

    - Implementation of several contemporary buildings BBC (Low Energy, green architecture) in collaboration with energy efficiency engineers (southern France).
    - Projects of bioclimatic low cost housing in Marseille,
    - Strategic study for the creation of a hotel (50 rooms) for an eco-sensitive public on the Archipelago of Frioul in Marseille (5M euros)
    - Realization of the head office of a Company in Normandy, low energy building and green building (200,000 euros),
    - Creation of cottages in the Drome (400,000 euros),
    - Rehabilitation of a main farm house in the Vosges,
    - Ecological Renovation of several apartments in Marseille

    Activities: architectural design, urban design, interior design, Public / institutional / client relations, working within multidisciplinary teams, strategic studies (urban and social), site supervision, project management and construction management.

    - Educational project with students from the School of the 2nd Chance - Marseille
    Activities: Education, public and institutional relationship.

    - Diagnosis and Preliminary study OPAH - Ajaccio
    Diagnosis and study pre-operational Programmed Operation of Housing Improvement to identify needs in terms of improvement of old buildings (adaptation, rental offer to rent control, improving energy efficiency), calibration of the amount of grants to be provided for financial partners.

    - Consultancy in Urban Sociology (BE Colline company) - Marseille
    Mission Control in Urban and Social Work (MOUS) on a rehabilitation project of a fleet of 340 social housing in Vallauris
    Activities: Mediation Project management (social landlord and architect) and residents, public / institutional relations (state, municipality, associations), identifying the expectations of residents, creation of an information site, proposed Planning in consultation with residents.

    - Consultancy (Habitat et Developpement)- Marseille
    Activities: Realization of technical Diagnostics related to low cost housing as part of the "SOS Slums" Foundation Abée Peter Urban Studies in response to tenders.

    - Creation of CompleX in collaboration with four partners - Marseille
    Meeting in one place an architecture agency specializing in sustainable and green architecture (www.t3architecture.fr), an Art Gallery (www.complexmarseille.fr) and a Fashion Design Boutique (www. guediawaye.com).

    - LORD CULTURE (Canadian company) - French branch (Paris)
    Study visits program for the creation of cultural projects on French territory (Hébert Museum in Paris , Museum of the maritime history of Saint Malo, etc..).

    - SNEF Group - headquartered in Marseille
    Development of bank branches in the PACA region

  • Villes en Transition - Chef de missions

    2003 - 2005 ONG VeT- Villes en Transition (www.villesentransition.org)
    Partenariat pour le développement urbain et l’intégration sociale
    Chef de missions Vietnam
    De 5 à 10 employés – de 4 à 8 projets de front - 1,500 bénéficiaires.

    - Assistance technique/coordination d’activités pluridisciplinaires concernant 4 projets de coopération de renouvellement urbain/préparation au relogement selon les principes du développement communautaire et la méthode participative, 1200 foyers bénéficiaires à HCMV (district 2, 7, 8) et Nha Trang.
    Activités : organisation de formations à destination de foyers pauvres et des autorités locales (capacity building), amélioration d’infrastructures tertiaires, micro-finance (épargne et crédit pour le développement d’activités économiques), évaluations.
    Partenaires institutionnels et opérationnels : collectivités territoriales, associations, banques.
    Bailleurs de fonds: Ministère des Affaires Etrangères, Conseil régional Rhône-Alpes, Fondation Abbé Pierre, Ambassade de France au Vietnam, Agence Intergouvernementale de la Francophonie.

    - Suivi de chantier/conception dans le cadre d‘un Projet pilote de relogement de 250 foyers pauvres – HCM Ville (projet de référence en Asie du Sud-Est)
    Activités: suivi de la construction de 3 immeubles de logements sociaux (72 appartements), d‘un marché couvert et d‘une maison de quartier.
    Bailleurs de fonds: Coopération Technique Belge (BTC)

    - Etude/outil d’aide à la décision sur les statuts résidentiels.
    Bailleurs de fonds: Fondation Ford, Banque Mondiale, Agence de Développement Suisse (SDC).
    Activités: initiateur de cette étude, recherche de financements et de partenaires, réalisation de l’étude, présentation du rapport final à des membres de l’Assemblée Nationale.

    - Présentations orales dans le cadre d’ateliers/séminaires internationaux

Formations

  • Université Paris 10 Nanterre

    Nanterre 2001 - 2002 Atelier DAMAS

    Master's degree: Cities, architecture, heritage in North african and Middle-East countries - +Mission à Alexandrie en coopération CEA (Centre d’Etudes Alexandrines)dirigé par J.Y.EMPEREUR dans le cadre du Projet de réhabilitation du quartier ottoman de Gumruk.
    +Sujet de Mémoire : Evaluation du Projet de réhabilitation de la Vieille ville d’Alep

  • ENSAB-Ecole Nationale Supérieure En Architecture De Bretagne

    Rennes 1999 - 2003 DPLG

  • Lunds Universitet Lund University (Lund)

    Lund 1998 - 1999 architecture écologique

    Projet urbain sur un quartier historique de Hué au Vietnam en collaboration avec l‘UNESCO et l’Université d’Architecture de Lund (Suède).

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Architecture De Saint-Etienne

    Saint Etienne 1995 - 1998 DEFA

