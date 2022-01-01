Menu

Charles HC

PARIS

En résumé

Results-driven, motivated and open minded professional with an extensive experience in Management & Digital.

A top performer and an excellent communicator with a solid history of success in building and developing strategic recommendations, working in multicultural teams, managing budgets and rigid timelines.

Mes compétences :
Cancérologie
Communication
Dermatologie
Internet
Lancement de produit
Marketing
Oncologie
Pneumologie
Presse
Publicité
Relation presse
réseaux sociaux
Stratégie
Virologie
Web
SEO

Entreprises

  • L'Oréal - CPD CMI Director Global Social Listening

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • The Coca-Cola Company - Consumer & Citizen Interaction Manager NorthWest Europe & Nordics

    2012 - 2016 European Area Manager
    In charge of the implementation & management of the e-Consumer Interaction Center (eCIC) across Europe for The Coca-Cola Company. Managing the London European HUB and eCIC in France/GB/Benelux, and looking after a 35-member team

    I) Implementation and Lead of the program:
    • European Analyst HUB set up – for monitoring, listening and reporting on all channel
    • eCIC set up – multi-skills team, Community Manager, Strategist, Digital Nutritionist, Social CRM
    Coordinator, Website Editor

    • Amplification of campaign, Social CRM, engagement reactive/proactive, off line display, crisis management, insight and influencer management, digital activation, content creation and calendar, SEO/SEM, Planning and presenting digital strategies using research from customers, focus groups
    and competitors, Driving traffic, Monitoring and measuring campaigns using Audience Insights, Liaising with clients, media agencies and third-parties

  • BETC - Account Director

    Pantin 2011 - 2012 Head of the advertising account for ATL (TV, radio, print and digital) and BTL (marketing services, on store, digital and stunt). Managing a team of strategists, account managers and marketing services.

    • Brand & Product advertising
    • 5 national corporate campaigns
    • 40 brand/commercial
    • Marketing Services Tools
    • Digital Asset

    Client : BPCE – Banque Populaire – Natixis Finance

  • Sid Lee - Account Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Co-Head of the advertising account for ATL (TV, radio, print and digital) and BTL (marketing services, on store, digital and stunt)

    • Brand & Product ATL
    • Marketing services & BTL. (on/off trade, guidelines, POSM)
    • Digital Activation
    • Digital content – (Corporate Blog / Global & Local Newsletter / Knowledgebase)
    • Global Coordination – 69 countries

    Clients : adidas Originals / Kronenbourg 1664 Global / inQ Canada & Global / Gaité Lyrique

  • Ruder Finn Group - Chef de projet - Account Supervisor -Interactive Strategist

    2007 - 2010 -En charge de la stratégie interactive, développement de plan stratégie au niveau locale, nationale et l’internationale.
    -En charge du suivi des opérations et des événements de relations publiques et de relations presse
    -En charge de la gestion et du suivi des projets internationaux: Coordination d’un programme d’éducation thérapeutique au niveau Européen, congrès spécialisés internationaux, communication produit europe.
    -Mise en place d’actions de marketing direct, Mix et viral.
    -En charge de l’opérationnel et de la logistique pour plusieurs forums
    -Participation aux recommandations et présentations nationale & internationale
    -Expertise en community managment, (ePR, viralisation web, social media et communautaire)
    -Participation au lancement d’une web TV et lancement de produits.
    -Participation au lancement d’une norme et de concours.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau