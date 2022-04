Erwan GRINGOIRE

Founder, playgrnd - strategic entertainment agency.

CONTENT. DIGITAL. INNOVATION.



playgrnd* is a one-stop-shop communication agency, specialized in brand content, digital & innovation for brands.



Clients list (abstract) :

Coca-Cola, Pernod Ricard, France Télévisions, Total, Paule Ka, Institut Iperia, Merlet, Kipsta, High InfidelitY (transmedia), Point.P...







Profile:

- Speaker/Teacher at HEC Paris, Sciences Po Paris

- Trainer whitin companies

- Involved in creating communication strategies and building up integrated communication ecosystems for global brands across storytelling (content and medias)

- Digital inspired and expert (digital marketing, e-business, social-medias, innovation...)

- Startups lover

- International experience (China, USA, Europe...)

- Background : Communication & Marketing / Engineering.



Previous projects:

Waterman, Parker, Longchamp, Shang-Xia, Moët & Chandon, Mumm, Louis XIII, Galeries Lafayette, Chantelle, Michel Perry, Phard, Diesel Parfums, Helena Rubsintein, Kiehl's, Sofitel, Hôtel de Crillon, Citroën, Peugeot, Daihatsu, Ducati, Suez Environnement, Arjowiggins Creative Papers, Canal+, Eurosport, Cetelem, Telethon...



Specialties:

Brand strategy, brand content, branded content, storytelling, digital, entertainment, audiovisual, advertising, event, PR/PR2.0, print, viral marketing, guerilla marketing, alternative marketing, trends watching, integrated communication, medias, startup, innovation...



Affinities :

global brands, luxury & premium brands. Cross-culture thinking.



Advertising

Audiovisual

Brand content

Brand strategy

Communication

Digital

Entertainment

Guerilla Marketing

Marketing

Médias

PR2

Print

Storytelling

Strategy

Trends

Viral marketing