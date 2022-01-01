Charles JAMBON

WORK EXPERIENCE
SALES: Commercial chez GRANA TRIBOFINITION
Développement de l’activité commerciale
Scionzier - Depuis Septembre 2015
RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Bar/Brasserie Le Munich
Kitchen prep, salads and tartares.
Annecy - summer 2015 from May to August
MARKETING: Amkor Technology - Intern
I made reports on growing sectors for microprocessors, particularly about Small Cells and Wearable devices.
Archamp - summer 2014 from May to August
RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Restaurant le Plein Sud
Kitchen organization, salad chef and dish washer
Annecy - summer 2013 and 2012
SALES: Boat rental, Annecy Location
Boats arrangement, rental and cleaning
Annecy - summer 2010 and 2009
EDUCATION
McGill University Montréal - Desautel Faculty of Management - Major in Marketing
Lycée Saint-Michel - Annecy
Baccalaureate in Social and Economic Sciences with focus in Math, European Section.
SKILLS
English and French fluently, German intermediate
Organization, Leadership and Perseverance
Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Power Point)
Mes compétences :
Accounting
Business
International
International business
Management
Management accounting
Gestion