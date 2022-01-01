Charles JAMBON

WORK EXPERIENCE

SALES: Commercial chez GRANA TRIBOFINITION

Développement de l’activité commerciale

Scionzier - Depuis Septembre 2015



RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Bar/Brasserie Le Munich

Kitchen prep, salads and tartares.

Annecy - summer 2015 from May to August



MARKETING: Amkor Technology - Intern

I made reports on growing sectors for microprocessors, particularly about Small Cells and Wearable devices.

Archamp - summer 2014 from May to August



RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Restaurant le Plein Sud

Kitchen organization, salad chef and dish washer

Annecy - summer 2013 and 2012



SALES: Boat rental, Annecy Location

Boats arrangement, rental and cleaning

Annecy - summer 2010 and 2009



EDUCATION

McGill University Montréal - Desautel Faculty of Management - Major in Marketing

Lycée Saint-Michel - Annecy

Baccalaureate in Social and Economic Sciences with focus in Math, European Section.



SKILLS

English and French fluently, German intermediate

Organization, Leadership and Perseverance

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Power Point)



Mes compétences :

Accounting

Business

International

International business

Management

Management accounting

Gestion