Menu

Charles JAMBON

ANNECY-LE-VIEUX

En résumé

WORK EXPERIENCE
SALES: Commercial chez GRANA TRIBOFINITION
Développement de l’activité commerciale
Scionzier - Depuis Septembre 2015

RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Bar/Brasserie Le Munich
Kitchen prep, salads and tartares.
Annecy - summer 2015 from May to August

MARKETING: Amkor Technology - Intern
I made reports on growing sectors for microprocessors, particularly about Small Cells and Wearable devices.
Archamp - summer 2014 from May to August

RESTAURANT: Kitchenaid, Restaurant le Plein Sud
Kitchen organization, salad chef and dish washer
Annecy - summer 2013 and 2012

SALES: Boat rental, Annecy Location
Boats arrangement, rental and cleaning
Annecy - summer 2010 and 2009

EDUCATION
McGill University Montréal - Desautel Faculty of Management - Major in Marketing
Lycée Saint-Michel - Annecy
Baccalaureate in Social and Economic Sciences with focus in Math, European Section.

SKILLS
English and French fluently, German intermediate
Organization, Leadership and Perseverance
Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Power Point)

Mes compétences :
Accounting
Business
International
International business
Management
Management accounting
Gestion

Entreprises

  • GRANA TRIBOFINITION - Commercial

    2015 - maintenant MISSION: Développer l’activité commerciale
    En alternance avec l'IUT d'Annecy le Vieux

  • Le Plein Sud - Commis Cuisine

    2013 - 2013

  • Le Plein Sud - Commis Cuisine

    2012 - 2012

  • Annecy Location - Loueur

    2010 - 2010 Loueur Pedalos, Bateaux avec ou sans permis durant le mois d'aout.

  • Annecy Location - Loueur

    2009 - 2009 Location Pedolos, Bateaux avec ou sans Permis durant le mois d'aout 2009

Formations

  • IUT Annecy-Le-Vieux

    Annecy Le Vieux 2015 - maintenant En alternance chez GRANA TRIBOFINITION

  • McGill University (Canada) (Montréal)

    Montréal 2011 - 2014

Réseau