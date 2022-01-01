Menu

Charles MAHIEU

Paris

En résumé

Young Mechanical & Industrial engineer, trilingual with significant working experiences.
I am open-minded with communication skills.

My foreign experiences show my adaptation capacity and wish to evoluate in an international environment.
I discovered tu Luxury Industry with Hermes, LVMH in Argentina and I am now working for Rémy Martin (Rémy Cointreau), luxury brand in Wines&Spirits. It is for me one of the best backrgound to get experience and great way to build my professional career.

This field is the best compromise between Quality, Tradition and Excellence.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
DMAIC
Quality Assurance
International
Amélioration Continue

Entreprises

  • Remy Cointreau - Ingénieur Qualité Conception (pour Rémy Martin)

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Cartier - Chef de Projet - Made in Cartier

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • PPC - Progrès Perspectives Conseil - Consultant - Lean Manufacturing

    2014 - 2014 • Conduite de projets Lean sur des sites de production (France, UE et hors UE)
    • Optimisation des processus de Production, Supply Chain, Manufacturing et fonctions supports associées aux opérations de production
    • Mise en place de l’amélioration continue dans l’esprit du Lean Management avec formation des opérationnels et des managers
    • Analyses et diagnostics des potentiels d'amélioration, pour définir une vision du système de production ou du processus administratif cible avec un plan de déploiement Lean. Animation des chantiers en accompagnant l’application des outils Lean (management visuel, 5S, réunions 5mn, VSM, Standards, etc.). Interventions tant au niveau opérateur que Direction d’établissement pour faire le lien entre les actions terrain et les gains mesurables.

  • LVMH - Bodegas Chandon - Quality Assurance Analyst

    2012 - 2013 Quality Management of the wine bottling line (7000bot/h, 15M bot/year):
    - Quality Assurance: dry goods and finished products
    - Line operators training on GMP and Visual Management
    - Control and Analyse of the Quality Performance Indicator (D/M/Y)

    Dry goods No-Conformity Management with the suppliers, implementation of correctives actions
    - Creation and Development of new visual control for our provider of bottle
    (food safety about the over-coating)

    International: investigation, minutes redaction and communication about clients claim reports
    (Ex: Hong-Kong, Singapore, Colombia)

    Knowledge in ISO 9001, 22000 and 14001

  • Hermès - Ingénieur Méthodes / Amélioration Continue

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Contrat à Durée Déterminée
    •Mise en place d'une démarche d'AC au sein d'une partie de l'atelier : animation d'un groupe de travail, mise en place d'indicateurs, CR de suivi des actions.
    •Développement de solutions techniques innovantes sur le processus de sablage, afin d'améliorer la productivité et le développement de nouvelles collections.
    •Gestion de la base codes articles sur l’ERP, formation de personnel,
    •Création/Animation/Suivi d'un groupe Suivi d’Amélioration Continue au sein de l’atelier émail,
    •Actions correctives, en lien avec les fournisseurs, sur le processus de fabrication de l'atelier porcelaine pour augmenter la productivité (Chromos et Galbes).

  • Hermès - Elève-Ingénieur Amélioration Continue

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Augmentation de productivité de +35% sur un des produits références du site.
    Utilisation de la démarche DMAIC (6 Sigma)

    Gestion de l'installation et de la mise en service
    d'un nouvel équipement, plus grand investissement
    du site pour 2012 (250k€).

    Suivi et animation de l'Amélioration Continue
    au sein de l'atelier émail.

  • Bodega CATENA ZAPATA - Elève-Ingénieur Qualité/Méthode

    2011 - 2011 Mendoza _ ARG
    Producteur et 1er Exportateur de vins argentins, situé dans la Province de Mendoza (Argentine).

    Expérience effectuée au sein du département Contrôle et Gestion de la Qualité, visant à la réduction des temps morts sur la ligne de production.

    Travail d'observation et d'analyse avec usage d'outils de types Flow Chart et chronométrage.

    Objectif atteint avec un résultat de -15% des temps morts après la mise en place de standardisations sur une des parties clef de la production.

  • ACTEMIUM, Groupe VINCI Energies - Elève-Ingénieur

    2009 - 2009 Birmingham _ UK
    Société d'étude et de réalisation de solutions pour les entreprise du secteur Automobile.

    Assistant dans le développement de projets internationaux dans le secteur de l’automobile, pour le contrôle qualité et le suivi du procès d’assemblage sur les lignes de production (Final Assembly System).

    Création de tous les types de supports de communication (Français et Anglais).
    Animation des réunions d'avancement et suivi de projets internes.

  • Meusonic, Enertest - Elève-Ingénieur

    2008 - 2008 Paris _ FR
    Société spécialisée dans l'étude et la production de sous-ensembles électroniques et microélectroniques hyperfréquences ainsi que de systèmes de puissance (sources et charges dynamiques commercialisés sous la marque Enertest)

    Expérience en BE, pour l'optimisation mécanique d’un bloc de puissance électrique destiné au marché industriel, de l’armée, aéronautique et médical.

    Réalisation d'un prototype avec sa nomenclature et recherche de systèmes innovants pour la partie fixation du carter.

    Utilisation d'outils de CAO (CATIA et SolidWorks)

Formations

  • Université Paul Verlaine

    Metz 2011 - 2011 Master

  • Universidad Nacional De CUYO UNC (Mendoza)

    Mendoza 2010 - 2011 Ingeniero Industrial

  • ENIM

    Metz 2006 - 2012 Ingénieur Généraliste en Mécanique et Productique

