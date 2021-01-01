Retail
Chérine MEZRED
Chérine MEZRED
Sales Manager - Southern and Central Europe
SAFRAN
Sales Manager - Southern and Central Europe
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAFRAN
- Sales Manager - Southern and Central Europe
Production | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
Formations
UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM
BIRMINGHAM
2010 - 2011
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel