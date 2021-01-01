Menu

Chérine MEZRED

  • Sales Manager - Airlines/MRO - Southern and Central Europe
  • Safran Electronics & Defense
En résumé

Business Developer for Southern and Central Europe area , I am working in the aeronautic field within Safran Group since 2012, beginning as Project Buyer for all subsidiairies and then as Lead Buyer for Aerospace and Defense programs

Entreprises

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Sales Manager - Airlines/MRO - Southern and Central Europe

    Commercial | 2019 - maintenant Business development
    Contract negotiation
    Realisation of business plan
    Market analysis

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Lead Buyer

    2015 - 2019 In charge of purchasing of PCB for 6 plants of Safran Electronics & Defense, in Avionic and Defense programs

    Commercial and Contracts Negotiation
    Elaboration of Purchasing Strategy & roll-out of purchasing levers
    Realisation of savings
    Supplier Relationship Management - business review
    Supplier & Industry Benchmarking
    Business continuity - Responsible for mitigation risks
    Suppliers visits and audits
    Collaboration with Lead-users on programs

  • Safran - Project buyer

    Commercial | Paris 2012 - 2015 Purchasing scope: Raw materials, composites parts and testing in collaboration with engineers for Aeronautical projects for all subsidiairies

    - Benchmark /Market analysis
    - Suppliers negotiation
    - Lead of Supplier Selection Committee
    - Realisation of savings
    - Elaboration of Purchasing Strategy on thermoset parts

Formations

  • Groupe ESC Pau

    Pau 2012 - 2014 Master Grande école

    Majeure Marketing Stratégique - Mineure Logistique Achat

  • University College Of Birmingham (Birmingham)

    Birmingham 2010 - 2011 Bachelor

  • Université Paris Est Marne La Vallée

    Champs Sur Marne 2008 - 2010 D.U.T Techniques de Commercialisation

