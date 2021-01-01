Chérine MEZRED

Sales Manager - Airlines/MRO - Southern and Central Europe
Safran Electronics & Defense
Sales Manager - Airlines/MRO - Southern and Central Europe
En résumé
Business Developer for Southern and Central Europe area , I am working in the aeronautic field within Safran Group since 2012, beginning as Project Buyer for all subsidiairies and then as Lead Buyer for Aerospace and Defense programs
2015 - 2019In charge of purchasing of PCB for 6 plants of Safran Electronics & Defense, in Avionic and Defense programs
Commercial and Contracts Negotiation
Elaboration of Purchasing Strategy & roll-out of purchasing levers
Realisation of savings
Supplier Relationship Management - business review
Supplier & Industry Benchmarking
Business continuity - Responsible for mitigation risks
Suppliers visits and audits
Collaboration with Lead-users on programs
Safran
- Project buyer
Commercial | Paris2012 - 2015Purchasing scope: Raw materials, composites parts and testing in collaboration with engineers for Aeronautical projects for all subsidiairies
- Benchmark /Market analysis
- Suppliers negotiation
- Lead of Supplier Selection Committee
- Realisation of savings
- Elaboration of Purchasing Strategy on thermoset parts