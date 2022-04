Hardworking and high interest in the IT field. 2 years of experience within the Total SAP BW reporting team.

I am looking for an International Voluntary Service in Business program (V.I.E.) position in SAP for 2 years. Ready to strart April 2014.



Mes compétences :

SAP CO

SAP Business Information Warehouse

SAP R/3

SAP Finance

Adobe Captivate

SAP Material Management

Project Management