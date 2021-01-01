Chloé SAYAVONGSA

Last year engineering student at ECAM LaSalle Lyon following a double degree:

- French Engineering degree (combined bachelor's and master's degree) also called MSc in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, fully taught in English (expected graduation date: Summer 2022).

- MSc robotics and Smart Technologies in partnership with Staffordshire University (expected graduation date: November 2021).



Passionate by technology, particularly robotic systems, which by nature, combine several disciplines such as software, mechanical, electronic, and other technical knowledge. I am looking for an internship in robotics (4-6 month) from January to June 2022.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/chloe-sayavongsa/