Chloé SAYAVONGSA

  • Staffordshire University
  • Master's Thesis

Stoke-on-Trent

En résumé

Last year engineering student at ECAM LaSalle Lyon following a double degree:
- French Engineering degree (combined bachelor's and master's degree) also called MSc in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, fully taught in English (expected graduation date: Summer 2022).
- MSc robotics and Smart Technologies in partnership with Staffordshire University (expected graduation date: November 2021).

Passionate by technology, particularly robotic systems, which by nature, combine several disciplines such as software, mechanical, electronic, and other technical knowledge. I am looking for an internship in robotics (4-6 month) from January to June 2022.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chloe-sayavongsa/

Entreprises

  • Staffordshire University - Master's Thesis

    Technique | Stoke-on-Trent 2021 - 2021 Prototyping of an automatic sorting robotic arm using object detection through a camera.
    Requirements: pick and place robot which sorts parts by color on a surface of 180° around the base between 10 to 30 cm distance.
    • Mechanics: kinematics and torque studies, servo motor dimensioning and testing, CAD, slicing, manufacturing using 3D printing
    • Electronics: wiring of the Raspberry Pi 3B+, a controller, a camera and servo motors.
    • Programming in Python with a network connection through PuTTY.

  • Expertise Vision - Assistante ingénieur robotique

    Technique | Thyez (74300) 2020 - 2020 Optimization of the servocontrol of an oscillating rail.
    • Development and testing of different movement profiles and implementation in the PLC.
    • Study of the impact of the motion parameters of a motor on its speed and stability.
    • Processing of images obtained through an optical sensor.
    • Planning and realization of experimental plans and results analysis.

  • Ecam Lyon - Chef de projet technique / Technical project leader

    2019 - 2019 Prototype d'un bras robotisé réalisé en 24 heures
    - Mécanique: étude cinématique et des moments, test des moteurs, CAO, découpe laser
    - Electronique: branchement Adafruit, Arduino Uno, carte électronique, moteurs et potentiomètres, programmation sur Arduino

    Prototype of a robotic arm made from scratch with a classmate in a total of 24 hours!
    - Mechanics: kinematics and torque studies, servo motor dimensioning and testing, CAD (Creo), laser cutting (of wood)
    - Electronics: wiring of Adafruit servo driver, Arduino Uno, breadboard, servo motors and potentiometers, use of slider potentiometers to control the motors, programming on Arduino

  • Continental - Opératrice d'assemblage / Assembly operator

    Technique | Caluire-et-Cuire (69300) 2018 - 2018

  • Pro - entreprise privée - Opératrice d'assemblage / Assembly operator

    Technique | Genève 2016 - 2016

Formations

  • Staffordshire University

    stoke-on-trent 2020 - 2021 MSc (Master of Sciences) Robotics and Smart Technologies

  • ECAM Lyon

    Lyon 2017 - maintenant Ingénieur Mécanique, Electrique, Robotique et IT

    Double diplôme dans un programme international en anglais:
    - Diplôme ingénieur génie Mécanique et Electrique à ECAM Lyon.
    - Master Robotique et IT en partenariat avec Staffordshire University (Angleterre).

    Double degree international engineering studies, courses in English:
    - Combined Bachelor and Master Mechanical and Electrical degree at ECAM Lyon
    - Robotic and IT Master degree in partnership w

  • ESCR Lycée Sainte Famille / High School

    La Roche Sur Foron 2014 - 2017 Bac S

    Bac S spécialisation mathématiques mention bien.
    Mention Européenne (option maths en anglais).

    Graduated from a French High School.
    Specialization in Sciences with maths as main subject.
    Option maths in English.

