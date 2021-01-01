Chris BANCQUART

Entreprises
-
Honeywell
- Financial controller
Finance | THAON LES VOSGES
2004 - maintenant
-
PARISOT MEUBLES
- Adjoint direction Financière
Finance | Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse (70800)
2001 - 2002
-
Faurecia
- Contrôleur financier Site
Finance | Magny-Vernois (70200)
1994 - 2001
-
KNOLL INTERNATIONAL
- Controleur de gestion industrielle
Finance | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310)
1990 - 1994
-
CLAUSE SEMENCES
- Controleur de gestion Holding
Finance | Brétigny-sur-Orge (91220)
1989 - 1990
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel