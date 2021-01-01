Menu

Chris BANCQUART

THAON LES VOSGES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Honeywell - Financial controller

    Finance | THAON LES VOSGES 2004 - maintenant

  • PARISOT MEUBLES - Adjoint direction Financière

    Finance | Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse (70800) 2001 - 2002

  • Faurecia - Contrôleur financier Site

    Finance | Magny-Vernois (70200) 1994 - 2001

  • KNOLL INTERNATIONAL - Controleur de gestion industrielle

    Finance | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 1990 - 1994

  • CLAUSE SEMENCES - Controleur de gestion Holding

    Finance | Brétigny-sur-Orge (91220) 1989 - 1990

Formations

  • IUT ORSAY UNIVERSITÉ PARIS XI

    Orsay (91400) 1983 - 1984

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel