Christel DUCAY
Christel DUCAY
Nanterre
En résumé
AXA Investment Managers
- Third Party Relationship Manager
Nanterre
2008 - maintenant
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES PARIS
- Responsable Opérations sur Titres Global Custody.
2006 - 2008
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES PARIS
- Responsable Opérations sur Titres Local Custody
2004 - 2006
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES PARIS
- Chargée de comptes Clearing Titres Local Custody
2001 - 2004
Albert DRÉ
Alexandra MONTARON
Geoffroy SAINTE-BEUVE
Jean-Pierre PICAREL
Marc BANGET-MOSSAZ
Vanessa ROGER / GRÜNEKLEE
