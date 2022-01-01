Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christèle ROY
Ajouter
Christèle ROY
ENTREPRISE GENERALE DENIS CONSTRUCTIONS
RESPONSABLE RH
CERIZAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENTREPRISE GENERALE DENIS CONSTRUCTIONS
- RESPONSABLE RH
Ressources humaines | CERIZAY
2009 - maintenant
Paie et administration du personnel
gestion des contrats de travail
relations avec le IRP, accords d'entreprise...
conseil aux managers, directeurs...
Formations
IUT GEA POITIERS
Poitiers
1987 - 1989
DUT GEA
Réseau
Iut GEA POITIERS
Véronique SELIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z