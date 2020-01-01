Christelle AUFFRAY

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Marketing
Management
Formation
Cosmétique
Développement commercial
Vente
Entreprises
I.F.F. - International Flavors & Fragrances
- International Project Coordination Manager
2007 - maintenant➢ Coordinate and manage projects for French clients and Spanish clients
➢ Manage internal team and do the interface with all departments (creation, technical and scientific developments and sales) on client projects and requests
➢ Support and manage client relationships through daily interaction on-going projects and initiatives
➢ Lead on improvement recommendation for better group efficiencies
➢ Analyse the pricing life cycle for all client specific categories
➢ Evaluate the strategic analysis and reporting for the account and knowledge of client's business, competition and latest industry news and trends
➢ Submit quotes to the customer and ensures the successful communication, deliveries, including final invoices, and any required documentation
➢ Manage, update and report all sales forecasts
➢ Organize seminary and events to strengthen customers relationships
[ comfort zone ]
- Sales Account Executive and Business Development
2006 - 2007➢ Prospecting potential buyers and distributors
➢ Mail, phone, train prospects
➢ Meet with an international clients at shows
➢ Retain existing customers by introducing new products
➢ Monitor customer with weekly business reports
➢ Customer monitoring and implementation of weekly business reports
➢ Coach clients on sales and training to increase our business
➢ Negociate and close business deals
Groupe Coty Lancaster
- Fragrance Sales Consultant
2005 - 2006➢ Drive sales to achieve accelerated growth in different parisians stores
➢ Create tailored events and on customer activity during promotional periods
➢ Provide regular feedback to the Area Manager on issues effecting business performance, stock level, store support and program
➢ Develop and maintain good working relationship with all store based personnel
➢ Represent brands image through personal appearance, interpersonal skills and style
➢ Analysis of the competition
Fragrances Sales Consultant at Coty in Debenhams and House Of Fraser stores in London
➢ Analysis sales English methods, promotional items to promote the sales of perfumes in UK
➢ Sell and promote all perfumes of Coty
Actusnews
- Business Development
2004 - 2005➢ Create and submit the sales proposal to the manager of the traded company
➢ Prospect by phone and mail
➢ Creation of the new support and sales brochure for the commercial negociation
➢ Creation of monthly newsletter
Le Méridien
- Assistante Commerciale
Paris2002 - 2004➢ Elaborate sales monthly statistics
➢ Communicate « Havas American Express » : commissions through all Le Méridien hotels
➢ Analysis of the competition and communicate of this analysis to the sales account