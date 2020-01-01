Menu

Christelle AUFFRAY

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Marketing
Management
Formation
Cosmétique
Développement commercial
Vente

Entreprises

  • I.F.F. - International Flavors & Fragrances - International Project Coordination Manager

    2007 - maintenant ➢ Coordinate and manage projects for French clients and Spanish clients
    ➢ Manage internal team and do the interface with all departments (creation, technical and scientific developments and sales) on client projects and requests
    ➢ Support and manage client relationships through daily interaction on-going projects and initiatives
    ➢ Lead on improvement recommendation for better group efficiencies
    ➢ Analyse the pricing life cycle for all client specific categories
    ➢ Evaluate the strategic analysis and reporting for the account and knowledge of client's business, competition and latest industry news and trends
    ➢ Submit quotes to the customer and ensures the successful communication, deliveries, including final invoices, and any required documentation
    ➢ Manage, update and report all sales forecasts
    ➢ Organize seminary and events to strengthen customers relationships

  • [ comfort zone ] - Sales Account Executive and Business Development

    2006 - 2007 ➢ Prospecting potential buyers and distributors
    ➢ Mail, phone, train prospects
    ➢ Meet with an international clients at shows
    ➢ Retain existing customers by introducing new products
    ➢ Monitor customer with weekly business reports
    ➢ Customer monitoring and implementation of weekly business reports
    ➢ Coach clients on sales and training to increase our business
    ➢ Negociate and close business deals

  • Groupe Coty Lancaster - Fragrance Sales Consultant

    2005 - 2006 ➢ Drive sales to achieve accelerated growth in different parisians stores
    ➢ Create tailored events and on customer activity during promotional periods
    ➢ Provide regular feedback to the Area Manager on issues effecting business performance, stock level, store support and program
    ➢ Develop and maintain good working relationship with all store based personnel
    ➢ Represent brands image through personal appearance, interpersonal skills and style
    ➢ Analysis of the competition

    Fragrances Sales Consultant at Coty in Debenhams and House Of Fraser stores in London
    ➢ Analysis sales English methods, promotional items to promote the sales of perfumes in UK
    ➢ Sell and promote all perfumes of Coty

  • Actusnews - Business Development

    2004 - 2005 ➢ Create and submit the sales proposal to the manager of the traded company
    ➢ Prospect by phone and mail
    ➢ Creation of the new support and sales brochure for the commercial negociation
    ➢ Creation of monthly newsletter

  • Le Méridien - Assistante Commerciale

    Paris 2002 - 2004 ➢ Elaborate sales monthly statistics
    ➢ Communicate « Havas American Express » : commissions through all Le Méridien hotels
    ➢ Analysis of the competition and communicate of this analysis to the sales account

Formations

