Christelle CASELLES
Christelle CASELLES
FLEURY SUR ORNE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TECMAPLAST
- Responsable Qualite Developpement
FLEURY SUR ORNE
1999 - maintenant
ERCE
- Technicien Qualite client
1995 - 1999
Formations
Lycée Arbez Carme - Greta
Bellignat
1993 - 1995
BTS Plastiques et Composites en alternance société M INDUSTRIE
Lycée Arbez Carme
Bellignat
1990 - 1992
Réseau
Antonio GONCALVES
Fabien CASELLES
Gilles BRUNNER
Isabelle VIRET
Jean-Daniel DUPRÉ
Mélanie GLIBUSIC
Nathalie DETOUILLON
Sebastien JOLIVET
Sylvie MESSINA
Thierry PERRIN-BONNET