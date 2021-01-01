Menu

Sebastien JOLIVET

VICHY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Salle blanche

Entreprises

  • SNR

    maintenant

  • CTL PACKAGING - Chef de projet

    Ploemeur 2013 - maintenant

  • Cooper Safety - Plastic project manager

    2012 - 2012

  • TOP CLEAN INJECTION - Chef de Projet

    2008 - 2012

  • TECMAPLAST - Chef de projet

    FLEURY SUR ORNE 2005 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :