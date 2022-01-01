Menu

Christelle COLLADANT

PARIS cedex 08

En résumé

Urbaniste, bilingue en anglais, je suis titulaire d'une Licence de Géographie, d'une Licence professionnelle Aménagement du Paysage et d'une Maîtrise d'Urbanisme à l'Institut d'Aménagement, de Tourisme et d'Urbanisme de Bordeaux.

Après 2 années d'expérience professionnelle en Chine en tant que "Planner - Urban Designer" au sein d'une société américaine implantée à Shanghai, j'ai intégré la société Nexity, premier promoteur immobilier de France, en Février 2015, et j'ai en charge le développement foncier dans le diffus sur le territoire du Val-de-Marne.

★ Personality : dynamic young woman, open-minded, adapts easily and passionate about her work.

★ Skills :

• Background research (location analysis - transportation analysis - climate and geography features - resource profile - city development analysis - SWOT analysis)
• Positioning planning (overall positioning - objective positioning - image positioning - functional positioning)
• Case study
• Planning design (master plan - land use - overall conceptual planning - control planning - controlled detailed planning)
• Analysis diagrams (road traffic - landscape structure - open space - public service facilities - building density control - building height control)
• Key zones development analysis
• Reference images (architecture - landscape - public spaces - urban furnitures)

★ Softwares : Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Powerpoint, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign, Autocad, Sketchup...

Mes compétences :
Prospective Territoriale
Urbanisme
Gestion de projet
Aménagements paysagers
Planification urbaine
Aménagement urbain
Diagnostic de territoire

Entreprises

  • Nexity - Responsable de développement foncier

    PARIS cedex 08 2015 - maintenant - Prospection foncière (Val-de-Marne), maillage du territoire et réalisation d'études de faisabilité
    - Connaissance du territoire (études de marché, grands projets, dynamique foncière, secteurs en mutation..)
    - Négociations avec les propriétaires privés
    - Montages financiers et juridiques des opérations
    - Active collaboration avec les élus, les architectes, les notaires, les géomètres,...

  • UrbaNews - Contributrice - Rédactrice

    2014 - 2015 Rédaction d'articles sur le "fait urbain" et mon retour d'expérience en Chine.
    http://www.urbanews.fr/

  • Learning Street - English Teacher

    2014 - 2014 English Teacher for kids, teenagers and adults

  • Hostetler Zhang Studer - Urbaniste - Planner - Urban Designer

    2012 - 2013 Etudes pluridisciplinaires et analyses stratégiques des sites de projets.
    Prospective territoriale et planification de projets aux concepts novateurs au sein d'un pays émergent.
    Développement de projets d’aménagement à dimensions nationale et internationale.
    Sites de large envergure à vocation touristique, résidentielle, commerciale, environnementale.
    Proposition de projets d'aménagement et animation de réunions auprès des gouvernements locaux.

    Projets développés :
    ✓ Maniao (Hainan Province) : residential and mixed land use project based on the luxury jewelry - 31 sq km
    ✓ Guangzhou (Guangdong Province) : Urban secondary center (ecological, "water town, flower town and green town", back garden of Pearl River Delta)
    ✓ Changbai mountain (Jiling Province) : International tourism project based on family entertainment, sports health preservation and resort residential - 290 ha
    ✓ Kaijiang (Sichuan Province) : Culture tourism industrial park project - 345 ha
    ✓ Qinhuangdao (Hebei Province) : International eco cultural touristic area integrated the functions of meditation, cultural experience, creative industry, eco sightseeing, health preservation and themed amusement as one

  • Hostetler Zhang Studer - Chargée de mission Urbanisme et Architecture

    2011 - 2012 Collecter des informations et des images de référence relatives à l'urbanisme et à l'architecture typiquement européens en vue d’alimenter les brochures des projets d'urbanisme de la société HZS en Chine.

  • Hostetler Zhang Studer - Urbaniste - Planner - Urban Designer

    2011 - 2011 Elaboration de projets d'urbanisme dans toute la Chine.
    Analyse détaillée et diagnostic approfondi de site, définitions d'enjeux à travers de nouveaux concepts, étude de cas à une échelle internationale, réalisation de master plan, de plan de zone détaillée, recherche d'images de référence et présentation orale des projets auprès des clients et gouvernements locaux.

    Projets :
    ✓ Zhengzhou (Henan Province) : Livable Healthy City - 117 sq km (création ville durable)
    ✓ Bengbu (Anhui Province) : Ming Dynasty Tourism project (développement parc attractions)

    http://www.hzsusa.com

  • Mairie de Tours - Service Parcs et Jardins - Chargée d'études

    2009 - 2009 - Approche pluridisciplinaire et diagnostic approfondi d'un jardin dans un quartier social
    - Mise en place d'un programme de réfection du site, situé dans le corridor du futur tramway
    - Travail en collaboration avec les élus

    http://www.tours.fr/environnement/parcjardins

Formations

