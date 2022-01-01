Christelle COLLADANT

Urbaniste, bilingue en anglais, je suis titulaire d'une Licence de Géographie, d'une Licence professionnelle Aménagement du Paysage et d'une Maîtrise d'Urbanisme à l'Institut d'Aménagement, de Tourisme et d'Urbanisme de Bordeaux.



Après 2 années d'expérience professionnelle en Chine en tant que "Planner - Urban Designer" au sein d'une société américaine implantée à Shanghai, j'ai intégré la société Nexity, premier promoteur immobilier de France, en Février 2015, et j'ai en charge le développement foncier dans le diffus sur le territoire du Val-de-Marne.



★ Personality : dynamic young woman, open-minded, adapts easily and passionate about her work.



★ Skills :



• Background research (location analysis - transportation analysis - climate and geography features - resource profile - city development analysis - SWOT analysis)

• Positioning planning (overall positioning - objective positioning - image positioning - functional positioning)

• Case study

• Planning design (master plan - land use - overall conceptual planning - control planning - controlled detailed planning)

• Analysis diagrams (road traffic - landscape structure - open space - public service facilities - building density control - building height control)

• Key zones development analysis

• Reference images (architecture - landscape - public spaces - urban furnitures)



★ Softwares : Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Powerpoint, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Indesign, Autocad, Sketchup...



Mes compétences :

Prospective Territoriale

Urbanisme

Gestion de projet

Aménagements paysagers

Planification urbaine

Aménagement urbain

Diagnostic de territoire