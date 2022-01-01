Menu

Christelle CREPIN

Aix en Provence

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Conception et organisation d’événements sportifs et culturels pour les professionnels (Team Building, Incentive, Séminaire, Relation Publique, conférences...)

http://www.owrence.com/sport-automobile.html
http://www.owrence.com/sport-montagne.html
http://www.owrence.com/sport-mer.html
http://www.owrence.com/consultant-conf.html

Développement partenariat (Sponsoring / Mécénat) pour nos entités sportives et culturels.

http://www.owrence.com/regie-sport.html
http://owrence.com/regie-underthepole.html

Commercialisation d'application d'animation commerciale sur le thème sportif (Peak Me Up)

http://www.owrence.com/managementco.html

Références : DALKIA Méditerranée, Under The Pôle, La légion étrangère, Publicis Proximedia, SNCE, Château La Coste...



Mes compétences :
Vente B2B
Suivi commercial et administratif
Prospection commerciale
Conseil aux entreprises
Développement commercial
Relance client
Analyser les besoins et définir les objectifs
Relations clients
Internet
Relations Publiques
Organisation d'évènements
Arts et culture
Événementiel sportif
Marketing relationnel

Entreprises

  • OWRENCE Sport et Culture - Responsable communication et commerciale

    Aix en Provence 2014 - maintenant Conception, organisation et commercialisation d'évènements sportifs et culturels haut de gamme pour les entreprises. (Séminaire, Team Building, Conférences, relation publiques...)
    Gestion commerciale des partenariats sportifs et culturels
    Consultante en formation commerciale.
    Commercialisation d'outil d'animation commerciale (PEAK ME UP)
    Voir articles :

    http://www.actionco.fr/Thematique/outils-1021/terminaux-applications-10099/Breves/Peak-appli-ludique-commerciaux-252142.htm

    www.owrence.com

  • La Centrales des Marchés Privés (123 devis) - Attachée Commerciale

    2011 - 2014 Commercialisation de service de prospection aux professionnels du BTP
    www.123devis.com

  • Habitat-Trade (Easy Devis) - Attachée Commerciale

    2009 - 2011 Commercialisation de service de prospection pour les professionnels du BTP.
    www.easydevis.fr

  • Berlitz DUBAI - Professeur de français

    2007 - 2009 Professeur de français au sein de l'institut Berlitz DUBAI (Emirats Arabes Unis)
    www.berlitz.ae

Formations

  • JEAN PAUL CAYET

    Eu 2000 - 2002 BTS

    Conception et Commercialisation de produits touristiques

Réseau