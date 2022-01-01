Christelle CREPIN

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aix-en-Provence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Conception et organisation d’événements sportifs et culturels pour les professionnels (Team Building, Incentive, Séminaire, Relation Publique, conférences...)
Développement partenariat (Sponsoring / Mécénat) pour nos entités sportives et culturels.
Commercialisation d'application d'animation commerciale sur le thème sportif (Peak Me Up)
Références : DALKIA Méditerranée, Under The Pôle, La légion étrangère, Publicis Proximedia, SNCE, Château La Coste...
Mes compétences :
Vente B2B
Suivi commercial et administratif
Prospection commerciale
Conseil aux entreprises
Développement commercial
Relance client
Analyser les besoins et définir les objectifs
Relations clients
Internet
Relations Publiques
Organisation d'évènements
Arts et culture
Événementiel sportif
Marketing relationnel