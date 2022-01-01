Menu

Christelle DAMIENS

ADELAIDE

En résumé

Conseiller du Commerce Exterieur de la France, section Australie

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Export
Exporter

Entreprises

  • Exportia Australia Pty Ltd - Managing Director

    2006 - maintenant Exportia aide les entreprises francaises a exporter vers l'Australie.
    Pour plus d'information visitez notre site www.exportia.fr
    ou contactez nous sur Facebook - Twitter - Linked-In.

  • IBM France - Client representative

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2005 zSeries Sales Representative – Banking sector

    Visiting IT Departments to discover and create customer need.
    Gaining customer approval throughout hierarchy levels and according to buying process.
    Working with the extended IBM team in order to maximise business opportunities.
    Proposing IT solutions and financial plan.
    Proposing trial in IBM laboratories in order to test new applications securely.
    Quoting prices, providing leasing solutions, negotiating prices, getting contract’s signature.
    Ensuring customer satisfaction during and after deployment of solution.

    Managed an annual sales figures of 40 Millions €.
    Sales target reached or overachieved every year.

Formations

Réseau