Christelle DIEUDONNÉ

Paris

Aliotts is dedicated to Executive Search since 15 years in Europe, Asia, USA and India.

After 20 years in various positions in the insurance industry, I joined Aliotts to develop the Insurance and Financial Services Practice.

Using my professional skills and my international network, I help my clients to find high potential talents, experts and executives.

cdieudonne@aliotts.com / +33 (0)6 14 41 32 38

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Recrutement par approche directe
Développement commercial
Employee benefits (France et International)
Actuariat

Entreprises

  • Aliotts Executive Search - Head of Insurance and Financial Services Practice

    Paris 2014 - maintenant High potentials, Experts, Senior Managers and Executives search in the Insurance and Financial sector.

    Clients are Insurance companies, Brokers, Consulting firms, Reinsurance companies, Banks and Multinationals for HR and C&B profils.

  • HRwiz - Owner

    2013 - 2014 Experts and Executives Search for Insurance company, brokers and consulting firms.
    Specialized for actuaries and financial experts.

    Consulting for multinationals on Benefits issues.

  • Crédit agricole - Corporate Pension & Benefits Director

    Montrouge 2010 - 2013 Implementation of the Pension & Benefis department within HR corporate :

    - Implementation of the IAS19 employee benefits coordination and consolidation in relation with the finance department
    - Executive pension plan : implementation and monitoring of the retirement process for Executives
    - Implementation of the global pension policy for Executives within the Group
    - Harmonization of the Employee benefits programs in France
    - Consulting for subsidaries within the Group on the employee benefits subjects

  • Mercer - Principal - International Benefits

    Puteaux 2005 - 2010 Consulting for multinationals (CAC40, SBF120, entreprises familiales) on their pension and employee benefits issues arround the world
    - Implementation of global governance of benefits for multinationals
    - M&A, Due Diligence and Vendor Due diligence

  • AG2R LA MONDIALE - Head of Life Insurance department

    2001 - 2005 From September 2003 to March 2005 : Business Project Manager for the internal management system of the Life Insurance products (link with IT and the Business lines)
    From June 2001 to September 2003 : Implementation of the Life Insurance Products department (recruitment, internal process with the commercial department, ...)

  • Towers Watson - Consultante Embedded Value - M&A

    New York 1999 - 2001 Consulting for Life Insurance Companies in France and at the International for M&A projects (calculation of EV, economic capital...)

  • AXA France - Actuary - Embedded Value

    Nanterre 1996 - 1999 Calculation of EV for Life Insurance portfolio, responsible for the calculation of AXA Courtage portfolio.

