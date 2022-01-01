Christelle DIEUDONNÉ

Aliotts is dedicated to Executive Search since 15 years in Europe, Asia, USA and India.



After 20 years in various positions in the insurance industry, I joined Aliotts to develop the Insurance and Financial Services Practice.



Using my professional skills and my international network, I help my clients to find high potential talents, experts and executives.



cdieudonne@aliotts.com / +33 (0)6 14 41 32 38



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Recrutement par approche directe

Développement commercial

Employee benefits (France et International)

Actuariat