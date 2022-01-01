Christelle DIEUDONNÉ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Aliotts is dedicated to Executive Search since 15 years in Europe, Asia, USA and India.
After 20 years in various positions in the insurance industry, I joined Aliotts to develop the Insurance and Financial Services Practice.
Using my professional skills and my international network, I help my clients to find high potential talents, experts and executives.
cdieudonne@aliotts.com / +33 (0)6 14 41 32 38
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Recrutement par approche directe
Développement commercial
Employee benefits (France et International)
Actuariat