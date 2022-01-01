Menu

Christelle DJAMA

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BOIS ET LATEX CI - COMPTABLE

    2014 - maintenant

  • LB Group SARL - COMPTABLE

    2012 - 2014

  • Café Mobile - Agent commercial

    2012 - 2012 Promotion-Vente

  • CI Télécom - Gestionnaire parc-auto

    2010 - 2010

  • Moov Côte d'Ivoire - Agent phoning

    Abidjan 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Université D'Abidjan-Cocody Maitrise de sciences de gestion (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2005 - 2009 MAITRISE DES SCIENCES DE GESTION

Réseau