Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle DJAMA
Ajouter
Christelle DJAMA
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BOIS ET LATEX CI
- COMPTABLE
2014 - maintenant
LB Group SARL
- COMPTABLE
2012 - 2014
Café Mobile
- Agent commercial
2012 - 2012
Promotion-Vente
CI Télécom
- Gestionnaire parc-auto
2010 - 2010
Moov Côte d'Ivoire
- Agent phoning
Abidjan
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université D'Abidjan-Cocody Maitrise de sciences de gestion (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2005 - 2009
MAITRISE DES SCIENCES DE GESTION
Réseau
Chayé OGUIÉ
Emile KONAN
Gbéli Akoh Jean-Louis KOUADIO
Kevin KOFFI
Maleka LOUBOUKA
Mooghaud Angaman EHUI
Vehi SYLVAIN
Yao Jean Steven KOUAME