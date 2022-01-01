Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle EKANI
Ajouter
Christelle EKANI
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je m'appelle christelle j'ai 27ans
Entreprises
ihongolock technologie
- Secretaire
2017 - 2018
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Joel FOKA SILATCHA SONAGOU
Sarah BATEKY
Victor-Michel DJUINA LEUDEU