Christelle GIRARD

GIVET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
production
sécurité industrielle
Management
Securite

Entreprises

  • EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08) - Responsable sous projet

    2014 - maintenant

  • EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08) - Manager Prévention des risques

    2011 - 2014

  • EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08) - Ingénieur Prévention des Risques/Radioprotection

    2010 - 2011

  • Total Petrochemicals - Ingénieur HSE

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2010

  • Valeo - Assistant chef produit

    Paris 2008 - 2008

  • Snecma - Ingénieur recherche et technologie

    Courcouronnes 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau