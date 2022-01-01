Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GIRARD
Ajouter
Christelle GIRARD
GIVET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
production
sécurité industrielle
Management
Securite
Entreprises
EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08)
- Responsable sous projet
2014 - maintenant
EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08)
- Manager Prévention des risques
2011 - 2014
EDF, Centre Nucléaire de Production d'Electricité, CHOOZ (08)
- Ingénieur Prévention des Risques/Radioprotection
2010 - 2011
Total Petrochemicals
- Ingénieur HSE
COURBEVOIE
2009 - 2010
Valeo
- Assistant chef produit
Paris
2008 - 2008
Snecma
- Ingénieur recherche et technologie
Courcouronnes
2007 - 2007
Formations
Centre De Recherche En Informatique, Ecole Des Mines De Paris Ecole des Mines de Paris
Paris
2008 - 2009
Génie des Procédés, spécialité Maîtrise des Risques Industriels
Université Marne La Vallee IUP-GSI
Champs Sur Marne
2004 - 2008
Production
Réseau
Emmanuel MONTREUIL
Hubert HUSSARD
Idir CHIKHI
Jean Amah ABAGLO
Jhon FEZEU
Lionel DUTHEIL
Lydie MULON
Morgan HENNEQUIN