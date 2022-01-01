Menu

Christelle GOMES DA ROSA

AUCKLAND

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Market Research
Internet

Entreprises

  • New Zealand Institute of Studies - Web Marketing Assistant StagiaireTrainee

    2014 - maintenant

  • Gastronomic restaurant Les Vieux Murs - Guest relation & Event Manager,

    2013 - 2013 * Events Manager : Customer appointement, Banquet room, menu and drinks packaging presentation, function sheet creation, coordination between the different services
    * VIP Guest Organisation of banquet, in May 2013, For the Princess of
    Thaïland and the Ministry of Culture, 60 people (Festival of Cannes)
    * Booking (e-mail, phone and in front), up to 100 guests
    * Communication and website updating
    * Guests welcoming, till management, cash and credit card transaction

  • The Gaslight - Bartender

    2012 - 2012 * Making drinks, Processing cash and card transaction,
    Guest satisfaction, sales optimisation
    * In charge of Gambling payments

  • Ambassade de la Mode - Web Marketing and «Vente privées » Departement Manager

    2010 - 2011 Web Marketing Assistant

    * Weekly updating of the « Woman clothes » departement ;
    * Creation of the « Private sales » catalog : Pricing, Affiliation, SEO
    Newsletter, Marketplaces managment, Market Research
    * Optimisation of the Private Sales Departement +20% of the annual
    sales
    * Training for new trainees in the company ;
    * After Sales Service and orders management

Formations

Réseau