Christelle GOMES DA ROSA

2013 - 2013 * Events Manager : Customer appointement, Banquet room, menu and drinks packaging presentation, function sheet creation, coordination between the different services
* VIP Guest Organisation of banquet, in May 2013, For the Princess of
Thaïland and the Ministry of Culture, 60 people (Festival of Cannes)
* Booking (e-mail, phone and in front), up to 100 guests
* Communication and website updating
* Guests welcoming, till management, cash and credit card transaction
The Gaslight
- Bartender
2012 - 2012* Making drinks, Processing cash and card transaction,
Guest satisfaction, sales optimisation
* In charge of Gambling payments
Ambassade de la Mode
- Web Marketing and «Vente privées » Departement Manager
2010 - 2011Web Marketing Assistant
* Weekly updating of the « Woman clothes » departement ;
* Creation of the « Private sales » catalog : Pricing, Affiliation, SEO
Newsletter, Marketplaces managment, Market Research
* Optimisation of the Private Sales Departement +20% of the annual
sales
* Training for new trainees in the company ;
* After Sales Service and orders management