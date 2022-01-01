Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle GOREZ
Ajouter
Christelle GOREZ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Patiente
Entreprises
Hopital
- Infirmiere
maintenant
Centre hospitalier d'henin beaumont
- Infirmiere sophrologe
maintenant
essayer d'aider les autres c'est déjà un trés beau travail.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bernard BAREL
Denise MULLER - HULIN
Laurent BUCHON
Mireille BARREAU