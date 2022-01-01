Menu

Christelle HEQUET

HOUILLES

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Mckinsey - Knowledge Specialist

    2004 - 2009 Expert in grocery retail. Mission is to give orientations to the consultant analysis.
    Settlement of a Grocery European cluster of 6 people (meetings, sharing knowledge, personal development, coaching, evaluation)
    Answer worldwide requests regarding Grocery Retailing.
    Develop expertise in Grocery Retail on a European Level

  • E.Leclerc - Galec (Centrale d'achat) - Chargée d'études - marchés non-alimentaires

    2002 - 2004 Expert marketing consultant within the Market Advisory Council to recommend marketing strategies to GALEC directors
    Recommend marketing solutions for all non-food services within the GALEC structure
    Market analysis to optimise product location within each consumer outlet
    Head explanatory presentations to convince GALEC structures to follow the recommended marketing solutions
    Use tracking studies to produce market trend charts
    Liaise with market research institutes to keep up to date with new marketing techniques

  • E.Leclerc - Galec (Centrale d'achat) - Coordinatrice promo sur les produits frais

    1999 - 2002 Ensure efficient coordination between all promotional players: regional headquaters (16), suppliers (+150), marketing services, E.Leclerc outlet directors (15), legal services, quality control
    Instigate promotional strategies and organise the yearly work calendar accordingly
    Manage product selection meetings with E.Leclerc outlet directors
    Create promotional leaflets: conception, product choice & location, star products and price control
    Select appropriate products for media coverage (Radio / Press / Billboards)
    Budget control for selected products
    Provide consise marketing information for E.Leclerc outlet directors dealing with suppliers
    Recommend stock according to market trends

  • Yves Saint Laurent Parfums - Assistante Chef de produit

    Paris 1997 - 1999 Conceive new promotions and gift offers for the forthcoming year, informing suppliers of the necessary requirements.
    Investigate new perfume projects (market studies and fragrance research)
    Organise product packaging modifications for Yves Saint Laurent cosmetic ranges to comply with new legal requirements

Formations

  • ICN (Nancy)

    Nancy 1997 - 1997 DESS marketing et gestion commerciale des produits

