Christelle HEQUET

Mckinsey
- Knowledge Specialist
2004 - 2009
Expert in grocery retail. Mission is to give orientations to the consultant analysis.
Settlement of a Grocery European cluster of 6 people (meetings, sharing knowledge, personal development, coaching, evaluation)
Answer worldwide requests regarding Grocery Retailing.
Develop expertise in Grocery Retail on a European Level
E.Leclerc - Galec (Centrale d'achat)
- Chargée d'études - marchés non-alimentaires
2002 - 2004
Expert marketing consultant within the Market Advisory Council to recommend marketing strategies to GALEC directors
Recommend marketing solutions for all non-food services within the GALEC structure
Market analysis to optimise product location within each consumer outlet
Head explanatory presentations to convince GALEC structures to follow the recommended marketing solutions
Use tracking studies to produce market trend charts
Liaise with market research institutes to keep up to date with new marketing techniques
E.Leclerc - Galec (Centrale d'achat)
- Coordinatrice promo sur les produits frais
1999 - 2002
Ensure efficient coordination between all promotional players: regional headquaters (16), suppliers (+150), marketing services, E.Leclerc outlet directors (15), legal services, quality control
Instigate promotional strategies and organise the yearly work calendar accordingly
Manage product selection meetings with E.Leclerc outlet directors
Create promotional leaflets: conception, product choice & location, star products and price control
Select appropriate products for media coverage (Radio / Press / Billboards)
Budget control for selected products
Provide consise marketing information for E.Leclerc outlet directors dealing with suppliers
Recommend stock according to market trends
Yves Saint Laurent Parfums
- Assistante Chef de produit
Paris
1997 - 1999
Conceive new promotions and gift offers for the forthcoming year, informing suppliers of the necessary requirements.
Investigate new perfume projects (market studies and fragrance research)
Organise product packaging modifications for Yves Saint Laurent cosmetic ranges to comply with new legal requirements