Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle JIMENEZ
Ajouter
Christelle JIMENEZ
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS CEDEX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Promogen Sas
- CONSEILLERE PHARMACEUTIQUE
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS CEDEX
2018 - maintenant
Formations
Mont Saint Jean
Antibes
1985 - 1997
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel