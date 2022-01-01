Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle JIMENEZ
Ajouter
Christelle JIMENEZ
SAINT GENIX SUR GUIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
mapad
- Ouvriere
2000 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Adel BOUZEKRI
Angélique PESENTI
Jean Pierre FABRE
Olivier COACH
Pascal CONDAMINE
Rouweida HEDI
Sandrine LAMBERT