Menu

Christelle KDJANGOU

YAOUNDÉ

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Institut superieur Matamfen - Etudiante

    2013 - maintenant je souhaiterais approfondir les connaissances acquises en cours magistraux et pouvoir m imprégner dans le monde professionnel afin d être active sur le marche de l emploi

Formations

  • Ismat (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2013 - 2013

  • Institut Supérieur Matamfen (ISMAT) (Yaoundé)

    Yaoundé 2012 - maintenant

Réseau