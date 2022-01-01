Retail
Christelle KDJANGOU
Ajouter
Christelle KDJANGOU
YAOUNDÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Institut superieur Matamfen
- Etudiante
2013 - maintenant
je souhaiterais approfondir les connaissances acquises en cours magistraux et pouvoir m imprégner dans le monde professionnel afin d être active sur le marche de l emploi
Formations
Ismat (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2013 - 2013
Institut Supérieur Matamfen (ISMAT) (Yaoundé)
Yaoundé
2012 - maintenant
Réseau
Albin Pasquier DJAMVA
Amiel CHOKOGOUE
Daris Nasère NANSEU
Hortence HAPPI
Inès ADEBADA
Marc Aurèle MANDENG
Michael BROBST
Rodrigue TAFOUYEM