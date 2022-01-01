Retail
Christelle KOSICKI
Christelle KOSICKI
Nanterre
Entreprises
AXA FRANCE
- Souscriptrice Responsabilité Civile.
Nanterre
2010 - 2012
VERLINGUE
- CHARGEE DE COMPTE RESPONSABILITE CIVILE ET CONSTRUCTION
QUIMPER
2007 - 2010
GRAS SAVOYE
- CHARGEE DE CLIENTELE DEPT RC ET CONSTRUCTION
Puteaux
1999 - 2007
GRAS SAVOYE
- GESTIONNAIRE SINISTRES RC ET CONTENTIEUX CONSTRUCTION
Puteaux
1996 - 1998
Formations
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Lille
1995 - 1996
D.U
Spécialisation: ASSURANCE CONTRUCTION
Mémoire: La dérive de l'assurance Constrution
Université Lille 2 Droit Et Sante
Villeneuve D'Ascq
1992 - 1995
MAITRISE DROIT PUBLIC ET SCIENCES POLITIQUES
Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot
Douai
1989 - 1991
LETTRE ET PHILOSOPHIE