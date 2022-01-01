Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle LAMBLIN DA COSTA
Ajouter
Christelle LAMBLIN DA COSTA
Liévin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ECIB groupe
- Responsable achats et RH
Liévin
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESC Lille
Lille
1998 - 2000
DESC
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Edwige FAUCONNIER
Fratczak JONATHAN
Jean Manuel DUSART
Martial BUISINE
Mathieu MORCHIPONT
Nicolas CATRY
Olivier LAMBLIN
Philippe NESTOR
Réda ANOUAR