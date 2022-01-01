Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle LEGOFF
Ajouter
Christelle LEGOFF
NOTRE-DAME-DE-GRAVENCHON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Atalian / Pôle TFN Propreté
- Assistante rh et paie
2005 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Porte Oceane
Le Havre
1990 - 1991
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel