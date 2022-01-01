Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Christelle LENTZ
Christelle LENTZ
TROIS ILETS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Martinique automobiles
- Responsable d'exploitations
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bernard ROMEAS
Catherine ASSELIN DE BEAUVILLE
C?dric CHAUX
Damien LEBAS
Laetitia VITET
Léopold GRARD
Marie JULAN
Marie-Yvonne KANCEL
Marlene DEGAND
Olivier THONON